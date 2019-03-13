Felicity Huffman deletes Instagram post about being 'good enough' mom after college admissions scam arrest

It appears Felicity Huffman deleted an Instagram post about the struggles of motherhood she put up just days prior after she was charged for her alleged role in a nationwide college admissions scam.

On Saturday, the 56-year-old "Desperate Housewives" actress posted a photo of a notebook and a “Good mom” coffee mug, according to US Weekly.

“To all the moms out there, you’re all superheroes and you’re all good enough,” she reportedly captioned the photo, adding: “Don’t let anyone tell you differently. Treat yourself today…”

The post was apparently deleted from her account following her arrest on Tuesday.

The star was one of at least 13 people, including actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who has been arrested as part of the alleged scam thus far. In total, 50 people — including more than 30 parents and nine coaches — have been charged in the scheme, which involved bribing insiders to get clients' children into top schools, authorities said.

The nearly decade-long scam was allegedly plotted by William Rick Singer, founder of for-profit college prep business Edge College & Career Network also known as "The Key." The 58-year-old California man purportedly helped parents get their children's college admission through bribes, according to court documents.

Officials have been investigating the case, referred to by its code name "Operation Varsity Blues," for more than a year.

Huffman was arrested Tuesday after FBI agents showed up at her Los Angeles home around 6 a.m. She posted a $250,000 bond after an appearance in an L.A. federal court. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, has not been charged, though an FBI agent stated in an affidavit that he was in the room when Huffman first heard the pitch from a scam insider.

Fox News’ Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.