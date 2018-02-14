Fantasia Barrino mourns the shooting death of her 18-year-old nephew

Fantasia Barrino shared some incredibly sad news with her fans on social media Wednesday. The Grammy-winning singer publicly mourned the death of her 18-year-old nephew, Tyquan Vonricco Washington.

Washington was fatally shot in Greensboro, N.C. Wednesday. Police in the area revealed that they arrested David Lee White, Jr., 21, later on in the day. He is being charged with First Degree Murder and will be held in the county jail without bond. According to E! News, the shooting followed a dispute between the two, but the nature of that dispute was not made clear.

“Ty Auntie is So Sorry Baby,” Barrino captioned an Instagram photo of Washington. “RIP to my Oldest Nephew Please Pray for his Mother and my Brother @riccobarrino & his Stepdad.”

Later on, the singer posted a larger tribute consisting of photos of Washington and two videos showing off his impressive dancing skills.

“Man That Smile,” she wrote. “Happy Valentines Day Angel. Keep Dancing Up there Ty and Uncle @xavierbarrino will Soon Be On his feet to dance down here for you again.”

Barrino’s brother, Ricco Barrino, also a singer, posted a tribute to social media for his departed son as well.

“I wanted to be there every day for you and there wasn't a day that went by I didn't wonder where you were. Well on this day you became a bigger man when you put on a pair of wings and did what I have yet to do. So you show me your leadership skills. you go join hands with your grandma and kiss for me. You sing loud for me up there,” he wrote.