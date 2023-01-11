Fans poke fun at ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler for still talking like king of rock ‘n’ roll: 'Enough is enough'

While Austin Butler won his first Golden Globe for his iconic role in "Elvis," fans are confused as to why he's still talking like the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

On the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet, Butler responded to criticism suggesting he uses his Elvis Presley voice in his real life.

"It's hard for me to talk about," he said in an interview with Laverne Cox for E! News.

"It’s sort of like you’re a kid, and you’re growing you know? That's why you have to draw lines on the wall… it's hard to feel cuz it's only ever happening in the moment," Butler explained.

"I can’t really reflect on it too much it’s just this process that I don’t know the difference."

During press appearances, Butler noted that he studied Presley for several years ahead of the movie while using different techniques to prepare for his role.

He also mentioned he created a compilation of Presley’s laughs and said he would practice his impersonation in public.

Meanwhile, backstage at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Butler addressed remarks over his Presley voice shift and admitted he doesn’t believe he’s speaking like the legendary artist at all.

"I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot," he joked.

"I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time, and I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way."

The internet trolls took social media by storm and fired back at Butler’s response.

"That’s not how DNA works but go on," one Twitter user wrote.

Others went deep in the archives and posted old clips of Butler during his teenage acting career, with the caption: "Austin Butler enough is enough we know what you sound like."

Another tweet said, "You know when your parents say not to cross your eyes because you could get stuck like that? Austin Butler is the vocal version of that."

Butler seems to be doing just fine despite the online reaction to his voice.

Tuesday night, he accepted a Golden Globe Award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama for his performance in "Elvis."

During his acceptance speech, Butler expressed his gratitude to Elvis as well as the late music icon's ex-wife Priscilla Presley and their daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who were both in attendance at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

"Oh man, all my words are leaving me! I just am so grateful right now, I'm in this room full of my heroes," Butler said with a noticeable Southern drawl.

On the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony, Priscilla told Fox News Digital that she "loved" the movie, which she described as "beyond amazing."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.