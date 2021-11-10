Family of deceased Astroworld victim files wrongful death lawsuit against Travis Scott, others involved

The family of Madison Dubiski has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Travis Scott and firms involved in the Astroworld Festival, where the 23-year-old woman died.

The lawsuit, obtained by Fox News, names Live Nation, Scoremore, ASM Global, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, Valle Services and Scott's company, Cactus Jack, as defendants.

The lawsuit accuses Scott and the companies of negligence that resulted in Madison's death.

"This tragedy was preventable," the Dubiski family's lawyers said in a statement to Fox News.

"Madison’s family filed this lawsuit to make sure that the truth of what went so horrifically wrong at the Astroworld Festival is discovered. This lawsuit will make sure that those responsible are held fully accountable and that something like this never happens to another family."

Madison was one of eight victims killed in a reported crowd surge during Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Scott was performing on stage during the surge and has since faced criticism for allowing the show to continue while people were struggling in the crowd.

Scott claims he didn't know the severity of the situation.

"I’m honestly just devastated," Scott said in a series of videos shared to his Instagram Story. "We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time."

"Any time I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I just stopped my show and, you know, helped them get the help they need," he added during the video.

The rapper also plans to cover funeral costs for the victims.