Tommy Lee's wife admits being catfished while living separately from rocker amid marriage troubles

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee rocker are said to be living apart while the public feud with Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke escalates on social media

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
David Chokachi remembers Tommy Lee’s jealous rage on set of ‘Baywatch’ Video

David Chokachi remembers Tommy Lee’s jealous rage on set of ‘Baywatch’

"Baywatch" star David Chokachi recalled the time Pamela Anderson’s husband "destroyed her trailer" in a fit of jealousy.

Brittany Furlan is speaking out about her rumored split from Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee.

On Saturday, the comedian took to TikTok to release a lengthy video claiming she was catfished online by someone impersonating Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke. Her video came after TMZ reported that Furlan and Lee, 62, had been living separately.

She also accused the real Radke, 41, of going public with the drama after Lee accused him of sleeping with her.

Split side-by-side image of Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan and Ronnie Radke

Brittany Furlan (center) claimed she was catfished by someone posing as Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke (right). (Tommaso Boddi/GA/WWD via Getty Images / Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)

People magazine reported the video also came after Radke alleged, in a series of Instagram Stories posts, that the comedian was catfished by someone pretending to be him and Lee, 62, threatened him over the situation.

"Obviously, I’m in a hotel right now. I’ve been going through a really tough time in my marriage, which was none of anyone’s f-----g business, but he’s made it everyone’s business," Furlan said in her TikTok post, referring to Radke.

According to the 38-year-old, she previously received messages from someone she believed was Radke at the time. Then the Snapchat user "started trying to seduce me." Furlan claimed she didn’t save any of the messages because she "didn’t want to be shady" and is "in a vulnerable place."

Brittany Furlan wears a beanie and black jacket while chatting with her husband Tommy Lee also in a black jacket at SoFi Stadium

Tommy Lee and former Vine star Brittany Furlan have been married since 2019. (PHOTOLOGY/GC Images/Getty Images)

"He says this isn’t him. That’s fine, whatever. I don’t give a f---," said Furlan. 

She also showed alleged Instagram DMs between herself and Radke before asking him to leave her alone.

"It’s a catfish, cool. I got catfished. Why are you still harassing me?" said Furlan. "Why are you sending me hundreds of messages? Why are you trolling me? I don’t give a f---. I unfollowed you. Leave me alone. That’s it."

A close-up of Brittany Furlan wearing a pale pink form-fitting wrap dress.

Brittany Furlan said she came clean to Tommy Lee about the ongoing drama before it went public. (Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Furlan went on to corroborate Radke’s claim that Lee confronted him over the catfish situation.

"Basically, I told my husband everything," Furlan explained. "I said, you know, I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat — he says it’s not him, cool, whatever — ‘cause I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while married. I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, whatever."

"I come clean to my husband. My husband freaks out, messages him. That’s how this all started," said Furlan.

Tommy Lee wearing a white t-shirt at a fashion show

Tommy Lee told his followers on Instagram that he was working on a song called "Stupid Girl." He captioned the video, "Everything has its place and time and this one hits it right on the head Stupid girl!" (Ferda Demir/Getty Images)

On May 16, Lee acknowledged the ongoing drama in an Instagram post with a caption that read, "Who’s been catfished?"

Furlan concluded her video by asking Radke to stop discussing both her marriage and the catfish drama publicly.

"You’ve blown up my whole life on social media," said the former Vine star. "This is embarrassing for me, embarrassing for my husband. This whole f-----g thing is embarrassing. I’ve been going through struggling with s--- at home. I’m in a f-----g hotel. Like, leave us the f--- alone, bro. Like, if you want people to be obsessed with you, like, I don't know, get another f-----g hobby, dude. This is just some serious narcissist s---. I’m done. Anyone can think of it what they will. All good."

A close-up of Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan posing on the red carpet.

Brittany Furlan told her followers on TikTok that "obviously, I’m in a hotel right now." TMZ reported that Furlan and Tommy Lee are living separately but are in communication. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Furlan’s video was also captioned, "I’ve had enough. He’s been harassing me for two weeks. He’s been sent three cease and desists and has not listened. For the final time – Leave me alone Ronnie."

Fox News Digital reached out to Lee, Furlan and Radke for comment.

Radke has been adamant that it was a catfish, not him, who was messaging Furlan. He claimed that "the only reason" he went public was because Lee "will not stop yelling at me and stuff."

Ronnie Radke wearing a leather jacket on stage.

Ronnie Radke has been attempting to clear his name on social media. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images/Getty Images)

"Imagine you grow up looking up to somebody like Tommy Lee, and then all of a sudden out of nowhere he goes, ‘You’re f-----g my wife,’" said Radke. "And I’m like, ‘What? I have no idea what you’re talking about.’"

Posts by Radke and Furlan indicated that lawyers are involved on both sides.

"I have to clear this up for the final time because Brittany seems to keep posting, implying that I'm the catfish," said Radke in one of his videos where he attempts to clear his name.

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee looking serious at the red carpet premiere of his movie "The Dirt."

Tommy Lee made a post on Instagram that read, "Who's been catfished?" (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"She thinks I'm obsessed with her, guys," he said. "What a delusional, delusional woman… The truth always prevails."

"Guys, I'm not here to attack anymore, but I'm just asking this woman to please stop trying to spin the narrative," said Radke. 

"I don't care about your infidelity with your husband. That is none of my business. What I don't stand for is you literally trying to make me the bad guy. I have done nothing wrong."

David Chokachi remembers Tommy Lee’s jealous rage on set of ‘Baywatch’ Video

TMZ previously reported that Furlan and Lee’s split was over his alleged drinking. While the couple is no longer living together, they’re reportedly still in communication.

