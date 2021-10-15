Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara says she felt ‘empowered’ by her Bluebella lingerie shoot

Ewan McGregor’s daughter was ready to strip down – under one condition.

Clara McGregor told Bluebella she agreed to star in the luxury lingerie brand’s Autumn/Winter 2021 campaign because the British label is "run by women" and highlights designs "made for women and not made for them to please their partners or made for the male gaze."

And it proved to be a perfect fit for the star.

"They are the most beautiful lingerie I’ve ever seen," said the 25-year-old, as quoted by People magazine on Friday. "All their pictures show women in a position of power, never submissive and so [if] I was ever going to do a lingerie campaign it was going to be with them."

The actress and producer said that posing for Bluebella made her "feel empowered."

"I had a lot of fun doing it," said Clara. "The Bluebella crew were amazing, and it was a really supportive environment. It’s always a little nerve wracking just wearing a bra and panties but I really got into it and it was empowering."

"I’m very comfortable with my body in general, but the first few shots can be nerve wracking," she said. "But the vibe from everyone was so cool that I was really comfortable with it."

According to the outlet, Bluebella’s support for the LGBTQ+ community was another motivating factor for Clara to appear in their new campaign. She came out as bisexual in 2019.

And it was an opportunity for the star to express her personal style. Clara noted she loves a "classic bra, brief and garter belt."

"For me with really great lingerie you can have little pieces of it poking out or a sheer or low cut top," said Clara. "So when you have beautifully detailed lingerie like Bluebella you kind of want to show it off. And they are comfortable too."

"It’s not like lingerie where something is poking at you, and they make you feel sexy just having it on under your clothes," she shared. "It’s just there for you, no one has to know, and I like that."

Clara said she loved the sizzling shots so much that she quickly shared them with her mother and sister.

"They were all very jealous," she said.