Everything coming to and leaving HBO Max in April 2021
‘Mortal Kombat,’ ‘Dirty Harry,’ ‘Goodfellas’ and much more drop on HBO Max this month
HBO Max is bringing new content to its library in April alongside some brand new original films from Warner Bros.
The streaming service has had a big year as its bold decision to release movies both in theaters and on the platform has paid off with hits like "Wonder Woman: 1984," "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Tom & Jerry." April of 2021 will be no exception as videogame enthusiasts eagerly await the debut of "Mortal Kombat."
Based on the popular fighting video game, the film is set to drop both in-theaters and on HBO Max on April 23 pitting a slew of high-concept fighters against one another. However, that’s far from the only movie dropping this month.
Action fans can look forward to "Dirty Harry," "The New Mutants" and "Ghost rider" join the library alongside comedies like "Caddyshack," "Let’s Go To Prison" and the "Police Academy" franchise.
TV fans, meanwhile, can look forward to "The Nanny" dropping on HBO Max to binge in its entirety.
To help eager TV and movie buffs plan the beginning of their spring, below is a rundown of everything coming to HBO Max in April of 2021:
Coming to HBO Max in April of 2021:
TBD
The Big Shot with Bethenny
Ellen's Next Great Designer
Generation Hustle
Piano Y Mujer (HBO)
Pray, Obey, Kill
Wahl Street
April 1
A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
Adam's Rib, 1949
All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
The Butcher's Wife, 1991 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
The Color Purple, 1985
Dante's Peak, 1997 (HBO)
Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
Easy Rider, 1969
Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
Fear, 1996 (HBO)
genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale
Ghost Rider, 2007
Goodfellas, 1990
The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Green Lantern, 2011
Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
Happy Endings
Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
Let's Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere
Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
The Mask of Zorro, 1998
The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Missing In Action 2 - The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
The Nanny
The Natural, 1984
Now, Voyager, 1942
One Day, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
The Return, 2006 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Roger & Me, 1989
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
Space Jam, 1996
Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
The Warriors, 1979 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
Within, 2016 (HBO)
Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)
April 2:
On the Spectrum
April 3:
Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
April 4:
Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
April 5:
Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
April 6:
Genndy Tartokovksy's Primal, Season 1B
April 7:
Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
April 13:
Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
April 15:
Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
April 17:
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)
April 18:
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 20:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
April 22:
1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)
First Ladies, 2020
Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
Rizo, 2020 (HBO)
April 23:
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
April 24:
Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
April 26:
The Artist, 2011
April 29:
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D
Leaving HBO Max in April 2021:
April 11:
Reservoir Dogs, 1992
April 15:
Lego DC Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020
April 30:
3 Godfathers, 1949
9½ Weeks, 1986
Above The Rim, 1994 (HBO)
The Adventures Of Robin Hood, 1938
Adventures Of Tom Thumb And Thumbelina, 2002 (HBO)
After Hours, 1985
An American Werewolf In London,1981 (HBO)
Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)
Being There, 1979
Bullitt, 1968
Bundle Of Joy, 1956
Can't Buy Me Love, 1987 (HBO)
The Candidate, 1972
Cast Away, 2000 (HBO)
Catwoman, 2004
Chasing Liberty, 2004
Cheyenne Autumn, 1964
Cimarron, 1960
Critters 2, 1988
Critters 4, 1992
Dead Man Walking, 1995 (HBO)
Diner, 1982
Dirt, 2017
The Exorcist, 1973
Femme Fatale, 2002 (HBO)
Fool's Gold, 2008
Get Carter, 1971
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, 2019 (HBO)
Godzilla Vs. Kong , 2021
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
The Green Mile, 1999
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
The Hangover Part II, 2011 (HBO)
A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, The, 2014
Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, The, 2013
How The West Was Won, 1962
I Am Sam, 2002
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)
Jonny Quest, 1964
Josie And The Pussycats In Outer Space, 1972
Josie And The Pussycats, 1970
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
The Looney Tunes Show, 2011
Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003
Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
Ma, 2019 (HBO)
The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
Marvin's Room, 1996 (HBO)
Mildred Pierce, 1945
Mister Roberts, 1955
My Blue Heaven, 1990
My Dog Skip, 2000
My Favorite Year, 1982
National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
The Neverending Story, 1984
New Jack City, 1991
New Looney Tunes, 2015
New York Minute, 2004
Of Mice And Men, 1992 (HBO)
Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006 (HBO)
Open Water, 2004 (HBO)
Paddington Bear, 1989
Patriots Day, 2016
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Pride And Prejudice, 1940
Private Benjamin, 1980
Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)
Reversal Of Fortune, 1990
Rio Bravo, 1959
Rise Of The Guardians, 2012 (HBO)
School Of Rock, 2003 (HBO)
Scooby-Doo And Scrappy-Doo, 1981
The Scooby-Doo Show, 1976
Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, 1969
The Secret Garden, 1993
She's All That, 1999
Snakes On A Plane, 2006
Son Of The Mask, 2005
Space Cowboys, 2000
Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries, 1995
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
Tom And Jerry (Classic), 1967
Tower Heist, 2011 (HBO)
Under Siege, 1992
Viva Las Vegas, 1964
We Bought A Zoo, 2011 (HBO)
What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?, 1962 (HBO)
Where The Wild Things Are, 2009
The Wild Bunch, 1969
The Wind And The Lion, 1975
The Yogi Bear Show, 1988