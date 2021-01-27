HBO Max sizzle reel offers first look at 'Sopranos' prequel, other upcoming 2021 movies

HBO Max debuted a sizzle reel of its 2021 movie slate featuring the first look at major upcoming films like "The Many Saints of Newark" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

The Warner Bros. streaming service shocked the world in December when it announced that its upcoming slate of movies will debut not only in theaters but for free to all HBO Max subscribers on the same day.

According to Variety, the studio’s first release under this new method, "Wonder Woman: 1984," helped HBO Max reach its subscriber goal in the fourth quarter roughly two years ahead of schedule.

As a result, the company is doubling down on its decision by debuting a sizzle reel of what users can expect in 2021. In it, fans get their first small glimpse at the upcoming "Sopranos" sequel, "The Many Saints of Newark" as well as a slew of other exciting movies like "Suicide Squad 2," "Mortal Kombat" and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It."

Unfortunately, the sizzle reel only offers a brief glimpse of "The Many Saints of Newark" as well as the other movies on the list. However, it’s likely that a trailer and more information will be released once its release date gets a little closer.

The highly anticipated prequel to the hit HBO drama was initially postponed, like many films during the coronavirus pandemic, from its original release date in 2020 to September of this year.

The movie, helmed by the Emmy-winning original series creator David Chase, takes place in the 1960s, prior to the time period covered by the TV series and shows how a young Tony Soprano got his start in organized crime.

Fittingly playing the young version of the character made famous by the late James Gandolfini is his son, Michael Gandolfini. He’ll appear alongside other previously announced cast members such as Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen and Ray Liotta.

"I’m thrilled that I’m going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for 'The Many Saints of Newark,'" the young Gandolfini previously told Deadline.

Other movies featured in the sizzle reel include: "Dune," "Godzilla vs. Kong," "The Little Things," "Tom & Jerry The Movie," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Those Who Wish Me Dead," "In The Heights," "Reminiscence," "Cry Macho," "King Richard" and "Malignant."