Everything coming to and leaving HBO Max in March 2021
Warner Bros. is releasing movies like 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and 'Justice League' in March of 2021
Thanks to Warner Bros. bold decision to release all of its 2021 movies both in theaters and on HBO Max, all eyes are on the streaming platform going into the third month of the year.
March 2021 is shaping up to be a big one for subscribers as the highly anticipated release of Zack Snyder’s "Justice League" cut will drop along with the monster beat-down flick "Godzilla vs. Kong."
However, for those looking for more of a classic feel to their monthly movie-binge, users can look forward to the addition of the "Rocky" film franchise dropping on the HBO Max library in March along with the "Beverly Hills Cop" trilogy to offer a few laughs.
However, with the addition of new content comes the inevitable loss of some others. March 2021 will mark users’ last chance to catch the DC Comics film "Shazam" and the newly-released films "Judas and the Black Messiah" and "Tom & Jerry."
HBO MAX SIZZLE REEL OFFERS FIRST LOOK AT 'SOPRANOS' PREQUEL, OTHER UPCOMING 2021 MOVIES
For those looking to plan which new and old films to watch in the coming month, below is a rundown of what’s coming to HBO Max in March 2021:
Coming to HBO Max in March 2021:
March 1:
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
Final Space, Seasons 1-2
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
The King's Speech, 2010
Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
The Lost Boys, 1987
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
March 3:
Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 4:
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere
March 5:
No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 6:
12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
Lost Resort
Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
TONY SOPRANO CHARACTER WILL APPEAR IN PREQUEL FILM 'THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK'
March 8:
The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
March 9:
Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 10:
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
March 11:
Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Tig n' Seek, Season 1B Premiere
March 12:
Isabel
Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
Tigtone, Season 2
March 13:
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Three Busy Debras
March 14:
Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
Messy Goes to Okido
March 15:
Infomercials
March 16:
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 17:
Superman: The Animated Series
March 18:
Zack Snyder's Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere
March 19:
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
March 20:
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
March 22:
Beartown, Limited Series Finale
March 23:
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)
March 26:
Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
March 27:
Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 30:
The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 31:
Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Leaving HBO Max in March 2021:
March 1:
Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)
March 12:
Vacation, 2015
March 13:
The Curse Of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)
March 14:
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021
March 22:
Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)
March 28:
Tom & Jerry, 2021
March 31:
Alien, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Aliens, 1986 (HBO)
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)
Any Given Sunday, 1999
Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019
The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) ( HBO)
Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)
Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)
Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)
Edtv, 1999 (HBO)
The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House,, 2017
Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)
Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)
Hours, 2013 (HBO)
The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
Michael, 1996
Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)
The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)
P.S. I Love You, 2007
Purple Rain, 1984
Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)
Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)
See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
Sleight, 2017 (HBO)
Superman Vs. The Elite, 2012
Teen Titans: Trouble In Tokyo, 2006
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Thing, 2011 (HBO)
Tolkien, 2019 (HBO)
Tricky Dick, 2019
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Vixen, 2015
The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987