Sydney Sweeney, Heidi Klum turn up the heat on hot girl summer: PHOTOS

Sydney Sweeney

"I think they call this a thirst trap," Sydney Sweeney captioned a series of photos featuring her in a cheeky wetsuit. Some of the photos are taken from behind with Sweeney looking over her shoulder, while others are taken from the front, highlighting her chest, as the wetsuit's zipper is pulled down quite low.

The "Anyone But You" actress took the photos while on a boat with friends out on a lake. Paddle boards and oars can be seen in one of the pictures, so it is safe to assume she and her friends had some fun in the water.

"Sydney why you so perfect…. You are breaking the hearts of all us mere mortals," one fan commented, while another added "the greatest thirst trap ever."

Heidi Klum

In honor of her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, supermodel Heidi Klum posted photos from their beach vacation. One of the posts shows the "America's Got Talent" judge floating in clear blue water.

Klum accessorized her colorful swimsuit with blue sunglasses. Along with the photos, Klum shared a video of her and Kaulitz cuddling in the water, as he gives her a kiss on the back of her head.

"Celebrating our love today and every day," Klum captioned a separate Instagram post on the day of their anniversary. The caption accompanied a video of Klum topless lying on the beach with her husband.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini got into the country spirit on the Fourth of July, when she posed by her pool in a red bikini, cowboy boots and a white cowboy hat.

"Happy 4th of july!!!! makes me wanna hot dog reallll badddd," the country star captioned the post, referencing the iconic line from the movie, "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde."

The "Peter Pan" singer posed alongside her two dogs, one of them being her beloved pet, Dibs. She named her dog after her hit song, "Dibs," off her debut album, "The First Time," which was released in May 2015.

Millie Bobby Brown

"Vacay in my flo denim," Millie Bobby Brown captioned a photo of her in her swimsuit while on vacation.

The photo shows the "Stranger Things" actress in a pink and brown cheetah print bikini top and denim shorts, standing in front of a gray wall. She can be seen posing with her hands in her hair, completing the look with sunglasses and layered necklaces.

While most fans commented on how beautiful the actress looks in the photo, others took to the comments section to express their frustration over the long wait for season five of the popular Netflix show. "Can't wait to see the new stranger things," one fan wrote, while another added "You know what I want, I want à season 5 of stranger thing[s]."

Brooke Burke

Brooke Burke welcomed the summer with an Instagram post featuring her in her bikini, captioning the post "hellooo Summer," with a sun emoji.

The photos showed Burke lying on a lounge chair while in a black bikini near a covered outdoor pool. Many fans were surprised by the TV personality's fit body and were left wondering in the comments section how she has maintained her physique as she gets older.

"Working out pays off! Still the standard… for health and fitness," one fan wrote, while another wrote "Wow I’m still in love with her body sheesh!!!"

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek showed off her bikini body when she posted a series of photos on social media of her cooling off in the pool, captioning the post, "Diving into August."

In the photo, Hayek is wearing a green and white bikini with fabric that wraps around her stomach and waist. One of the shots shows Hayek posing for the camera with her eyes closed and with her hand on her head. She also posted a video showing the actress diving into the water and coming back up.

"Even the Greek goddess’s don’t compare to you," one fan wrote in the comments section. "Like wine gets better with age," another wrote.

Nicole Scherzinger

"This cancer loves the water. My happy place," Nicole Scherzinger captioned a series of photos of herself enjoying some time on a yacht with her friends.

In one of the pictures, the former "The Masked Singer" judge can be seen in her bikini lying on an orange pillow at the front of the ship, and in another, she is posing in her swimsuit with her arms in the air at the very tip of the boat. The other photos show her enjoying some seafood and the company of her friends.

"The most fun! I haven’t stopped thinking about it. Love my beautiful ohana so much," one of her friends from the outing commented on the post.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was all smiles as she posed in a red bikini while on a boat in the middle of a lake.

Wearing a red hat that matched her bikini, Jenner can be seen holding a cup of iced coffee as she smiled at the camera.

"Wake surfer girl," she captioned the post.

Donna D'Errico

"Yes, still wearing bikinis. Any objections? I’m off to the beach today. Who’s in?," Donna D'Errico captioned an Instagram photo where she's standing in her living room wearing a red and leopard print bikini.

The actress can be seen holding up a white sheet as she seductively looks off camera.

"Impressed with your abs. Always a lovely beauty," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another chimed in saying "Zero objections! You keep doing you and tune out the "noise."