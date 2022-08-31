Erika Jayne wins $5 million fraud lawsuit, posts about estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged affair

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Jayne has a lot to celebrate.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star won her $5 million fraud lawsuit in court this week.

Two colleagues of her estranged husband Tom Girardi filed the suit against her in 2020. Her attorney confirmed to Page Six that Jayne was not involved in "any wrongdoing" that attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn accused her of in late 2020.

The lawyers sued Jayne for "aiding and abetting" Girardi, 81, in the alleged crime. Girardi was accused of embezzling funds meant for the families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610. Girardi was sued by his business partners, resulting in chapter 7 bankruptcy petition.

ERIKA JAYNE TURKS OVER $750K EARRINGS AMID ALLEGED FRAUD INVESTIGATION INTO ESTRANGED HUSBAND TOM GIRARDI

Following the major win, Jayne, 51, took to Instagram to share the good news.

"Thank you to my friends that have stood beside me. All I asked for was time and understanding," she wrote.

Before the reality star announced the major win, she posted to Instagram a screenshot of the Los Angeles Times article that detailed Girardi’s alleged affair with a former judge, during which he allegedly purchased her a beachfront condo and sent a $300,000 wire from his firm.

"Wow," Jayne began in her caption. "I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop."

Meanwhile, the judge's attorney told the outlet that his client was unaware Girardi was allegedly taking money from his clients. He stated that the transfer "was NOT marked as coming from a [Girardi Keese] trust account" and that Girardi "never shared anything with her regarding the source of any gifts."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi after 21 years of marriage in November 2020. During the Season 11 reunion, Jayne spoke to Andy Cohen about how her husband was in charge of her finances during their marriage.

"I gave every paycheck to my husband," said Jayne, who wed the disgraced attorney in 2000. "I’ve handed every paycheck I’ve ever made over."

Jayne then detailed to the show’s host on why she stayed in her marriage.

"I stayed because I had no access," she explained, later adding, "You’re characterizing it as ‘for the money.’ I’m telling you I could not leave because I had no access to the money."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a July 2021 episode of the "RHOBH," Jayne opened up to her fellow co-stars about Girardi's cheating scandals after his car accident in 2018.

"I was just assuming he was with some other woman," she said. Girardi was reportedly unconscious for 12 hours after the crash. When she was asked what woman she thought her estranged husband was with, she responded, "Any of them. You can take a pick."

"You guys have no idea what I've been living through, no idea what I've been through. This is my life," she added.