Former ‘ER’ costars Anthony Edwards, Mare Winningham secretly wed last year after 35 years of friendship

Longtime TV performers and former "ER" costars Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham are married after secretly tying the knot last year following nearly 40 years of friendship.

The "Inventing Anna" actor, 59, revealed to Esquire that he and the "Dopesick" star, 62, got hitched in an intimate ceremony that saw the pair exchange vows to each other while a friend bared witness and officiated.

"We’re too old to throw weddings," Edwards said, adding that his new bride is "just spectacular."

"She’s an amazing singer and she’s a wonderful actress and she’s an incredible person," he added of Winningham, whom he starred alongside in 1986’s "Miracle Mile."

Although they would go on to marry other people, the pair remained close and ultimately found themselves each divorced and single.

In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, Edwards said the couple had grown closer during the coronavirus lockdown period.

"We’ve been having incredible walks," he said in April 2020. "We have a family staying with us with a young child, our godson, who’s only 19 months old, so we’ve formed this group for the last five weeks."

He continued, "It’s been really nice to get into some different rhythms and also use technology as we’re using today to connect with people. We’re trying to prioritize what is important to this life when we’re realizing how fragile it is when a pandemic can come in and take so many of us so quickly."

He added at the time that his life had become much "simpler" given the times that it allowed him to establish a new routine.

"Morning coffee, get up on news and get out and do something I'm fortunate to do," Edwards said of his new daily agenda. "I'm fortunate to be able to work on my garden and there are these kinds of chores that you've put off for years."

Edwards was previously married to celebrity makeup artist Jeanine Lobell from 1994 to 2015. During their time together, the former pair welcomed four children: Bailey, 27, Wallis and Esme, both 21, and Poppy, 19.

As for Winningham, she had been married three times before eloping with Edwards.

Her other marriages included a one-year spell with A Martinez from 1981 to 1982, William Mapel from 1982 to 1996, and Jason Trucco from 2008 to 2012.

Winningham is a mother to five children whom she welcomed with Mapel: Happy Atticus, 33, Calla, 35, Jack, 36, Patrick, 39, and Riley, who died by suicide in 2005 at the age of 24.