‘Entourage’ alum Jerry Ferrara reveals he and his wife are expecting a son after losing baby last year

Jerry Ferrara is about to become a dad!

The 39-year-old former "Entourage" star took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that his wife, Breanne Racano, is expecting a baby boy in May.

In an adorable pic on a basketball court, Ferrara is pointing his finger and speaking to Racano's growing stomach, which she shows off in a white tank, paired with black leggings.

"With the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life. @breanneracanoferrara and I select: our unnamed BABY BOY!!! It’s been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood," he wrote. "Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I’ll ever do. I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife."

"I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come!" he added.

Jerry Ferrara's 'Entourage' Co-Stars Reunite at His Wedding to Breanne Racano -- See the Pics!

Racano, 30, shared the same shot on her Instagram page, along with a pic from the couple's gender reveal party where they're surrounded by blue balloons.

"Jerry + Baby Boy= Way too much sports. Ohhhh BOY 💙 Hope he gets my height. . .," Racano quipped. "This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love."

Racano went on to reveal that she's 22 weeks along in her pregnancy, which comes after she suffered a miscarriage last year. She also hashtagged the post #rainbowbaby, a term that parents use for a child born after miscarriage, stillborn or neonatal death.

"And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying)," she wrote. "Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives. . . And to my husband... we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely in May. #rainbowbaby #22weeks #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement #wearepregnant #babyontheway #secondtrimester #rainbowbaby🌈"

'The View' Co-Host Abby Huntsman Is Pregnant With Twins

'GMA Day' Co-Host Sara Haines Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Ferrara, who wed Racano in 2017, also took to his Instagram Story to jokingly lament his wife teasing him about his height in her tweet, which read: "Baby Jerry coming in May!! Hope he gets my height."

"I'm out here getting roasted in early 2019," he quipped.