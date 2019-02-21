'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett's bond set at $100K following arrest for false report of a hate crime

"Empire” actor Jussie Smollett's bond was set at $100,000 on Thursday after the actor was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

"As you stand before me we presume you're innocent but the state read me a proper that is outrageous. If true, the noose conjures up [the] greatest evil in this country," the judge told Smollett.

Smollett denied all charges against him while his attorney argued in court the actor has a "history of giving to charity and philanthropy."

Following three weeks of mounting suspicions, Smollett, who is accused of filing a false police report, was charged Wednesday with felony disorderly conduct. He turned himself in at central booking early Thursday. If convicted, he is facing up to three years in prison.

Smollett told police he was attacked by two masked men as he was walking home from a Subway sandwich shop at around 2 a.m on Jan. 29. The actor, who is black and gay, said the masked men beat him, made derogatory comments and yelled "This is MAGA country" — an apparent reference to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again" — before fleeing.

However, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says they have evidence that Smollett faked the entire incident. Johnson said police found the "check that [Smollett] used to pay [two brothers]" to fake the beating, adding he paid them $3,500 "for the two of them in total, and then $500 upon return."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.