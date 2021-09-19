Emmys 2021 nominee Cecily Strong channels Angelina Jolie in leggy dress on red carpet

Cecily Strong made a striking entrance at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old "Saturday Night Live" actress, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, showed some skin on the red carpet in a skin-tight black dress that channeled one worn by Angelina Jolie in 2012.

Jolie's gown became instantly famous when she showed off her toned legs on the red carpet. The fashion moment sparked both memes and praise for the star.

Like Jolie's before her, Strong's long-sleeved gown featured a deep-V and a high leg slit, showing off her own figure.

The comedian completed her look with silver jewelry that included a handful of rings and long earrings, paired with a sparkling clutch and thin stilettos.

The "Schmigadoon!" star's glamourous look sparked a frenzy of awe from fans on social media.

"CECILY STRONG ???!!!!?" tweeted one. "I AM LOOKING."

"Cecily Strong has one of the best dressed looks for the #Emmys this year," gushed another.

Added a third: "CECILY STRONG MY BELOVED ON THE CARPET SHE LOOKS SO PRETTY."

"CECILY STRONG LOOKS SO GORGEOUS???" yet another said.

Strong is one of several prominent "SNL" cast members rumored to not be returning to the popular sketch comedy series in the fall after nine years on the show.

The Emmy Awards will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.