Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Emmys
Published

Emmys 2021 nominee Cecily Strong channels Angelina Jolie in leggy dress on red carpet

The 'Saturday Night Live' star is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Cecily Strong made a striking entrance at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old "Saturday Night Live" actress, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, showed some skin on the red carpet in a skin-tight black dress that channeled one worn by Angelina Jolie in 2012.

Jolie's gown became instantly famous when she showed off her toned legs on the red carpet. The fashion moment sparked both memes and praise for the star.

Like Jolie's before her, Strong's long-sleeved gown featured a deep-V and a high leg slit, showing off her own figure.

EMMYS 2021: LIVE UPDATES

The comedian completed her look with silver jewelry that included a handful of rings and long earrings, paired with a sparkling clutch and thin stilettos.

Cecily Strong at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards.

Cecily Strong at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The "Schmigadoon!" star's glamourous look sparked a frenzy of awe from fans on social media.

"CECILY STRONG ???!!!!?" tweeted one. "I AM LOOKING."

"Cecily Strong has one of the best dressed looks for the #Emmys this year," gushed another.

Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Oscars.

Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Oscars. (Reuters)

Added a third: "CECILY STRONG MY BELOVED ON THE CARPET SHE LOOKS SO PRETTY."

EMMYS PRODUCERS, HOST PROMISE A 'GOOD TIME' AHEAD OF AWARD SHOW

"CECILY STRONG LOOKS SO GORGEOUS???" yet another said.

Strong is one of several prominent "SNL" cast members rumored to not be returning to the popular sketch comedy series in the fall after nine years on the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cecily Strong is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Cecily Strong is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for ‘Saturday Night Live.’ (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Emmy Awards will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Trending