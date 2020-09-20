2020 Emmys live updates: The night TV's biggest stars went virtual

TV's biggest night was like no other.

The 2020 Emmys turned into an historic broadcast thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced most of the stars and nominees to stay at home and appear virtually, rather than together in Los Angeles.

However, the distance didn't make the 72nd Emmys any less eventful. Host Jimmy Kimmel and the rest of TV's biggest stars ensured that the show had its typical congratulatory awards as well as political humor, gaffes and comedy bits, leaving a lot to unpack.

“Schitt’s Creek” swept all the comedy categories while "Succession" took home the top honor for drama.

Other winners included Regina King, Julia Garner, and Mark Ruffalo, plus Zendaya and Jeremy Strong with their first-ever career wins.

Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry was honored with the Governors Award for his work in television and the night as a whole raised $2.8 million for the charity No Kid Hungry.

Here is the latest coverage from the 2020 Emmy awards:

