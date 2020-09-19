Expand / Collapse search
Emmy Awards will include $2.8M donation to fight child hunger

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show airing Sunday on ABC

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Every Emmy Award that's handed out during Sunday's show will come with something extra — a $100,000 donation to fight child hunger.

The Television Academy announced Friday that each network and streaming service competing on the telecast has pledged the donation for every Emmy they win.

With 23 Emmys being handed out and the academy committing $500,000, that will mean a donation of $2.8 million to No Kid Hungry, a group working to relieve child hunger brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

The 72nd Emmy Awards are set to air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting from Staples Center in Los Angeles and winners will accept their awards from remote locations, but little else has been revealed about the show that will air under unique pandemic circumstances.

The HBO limited series “Watchmen” is the top nominee.

Guests set to appear include Anthony Anderson, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patrick Stuart, RuPaul and Oprah Winfrey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

