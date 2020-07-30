Emmys going virtual in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, plans outlined in new letter to nominees

No surprise, but the 2020 Emmys are going virtual.

Shortly after the nominations were announced yesterday, this year’s Emmy executive producers — including host Jimmy Kimmel — sent a letter to key acting nominees informing them that this year’s ceremony will be virtual, and asking them to prepare to participate from home, or wherever they want to be.

“As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th,” the letter says, in part. “This year, it’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!”

Details are still forthcoming, but the letter says, “We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique ‘on screen” moments.’”

The letter was signed by Kimmel, as well as fellow EPs Reggie Hudlin, and Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy from telecast producer Done+Dusted.

The telecast’s producers are still mulling specifics, including what elements will be live, or if winners will be informed beforehand. “As ABC and the Television Academy continue to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe,” the network and org said in a joint statement. “We look forward to sharing information with you in the weeks ahead, as we solidify our plans for TV’s biggest night.”

Read the full letter below:

Dear Nominees,

The producers of Emmys 2020 congratulate you on this incredible recognition of your work.

We’re delighted and honored to be producing the event on September 20th and have every intention of not only making sure that it is not compromised by this crazy moment in our lives, but that it is the most memorable Emmys ever and that you have a wonderful night. As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th. This year, it’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!

At a time like this, we’re taking the opportunity to create a moment that is more relaxed, more entertaining, more enjoyable not only for you, but for the millions watching at home. It’s still television’s highest honor, and we never want to lose the significance of being nominated for, and maybe winning, an Emmy, but we’re going to do in a way that is appropriate to the moment (and guarantees you a memorable night).

But we cannot ignore the circumstances, and aside from NOT being able to come together in one place, we also acknowledge that our world is going through a challenging moment in many ways. We’ll be producing an event that is filled with warmth and humanity, which celebrates the power of television to bring us together and to help us shape our world. You are an essential part of that story.

So, what does this all mean for September 20th?

We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique “on screen” moments.

So, what are you wearing??? Our informal theme for the night is “come as you are, but make an effort!”

If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc.

In the forthcoming days, Jen Proctor, our Talent Producer and her extraordinary team at Cultivated Entertainment will be reaching out to you to start talking through the details.

Once again, congratulations.

With respect and admiration,

Jimmy Kimmel, Ian Stewart, Reggie Hudlin, Guy Carrington and David Jammy

Executive Producers, 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards