Emma Stone used different stage name during early acting career

Emma Stone hasn't always gone by the recognizable name fans know her as.

The Oscar-winning actress went by a different name at the start of her career — but only for about six months. Stone revealed her short-lived name change during Wednesday's appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"I actually adopted a stage name for, I would say, like six months because the Screen Actors Guild, it’s like the Business Bureau," she told Colbert. "You can only have one person with that name.

"I was 16, and I decided I wanted to be Riley for like six months," Stone added. "So, I was Riley Stone."

Stone admitted she had a hard time adjusting to her new name and often didn't realize people were talking to her on set.

"I did an episode, like a guest part, on ‘Malcolm in the Middle,’ and they kept going like, ‘Riley! Riley!’ And I had no idea who they were talking to. Truly," she explained. "And I was like, ‘I cannot be Riley.’

"It came out of nowhere. I was just like, ‘Cool name. I’ll just be Riley.’ So, I then changed it to Emma because it’s close enough to Emily."

Stone previously revealed where she got the inspiration for the name Emma, which isn't actually her first name.

"So, growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice, and guess what, now I am," she said on an episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Stone began acting in her teenage years, getting breakthrough roles in "Superbad" and "Zombieland."

She later landed a leading role in the teen comedy "Easy A."

The actress continued to land roles in big films, including "The Help," "The Amazing Spider-Man" and others.

Throughout her career, Stone has firmly established herself as one of Hollywood’s top actresses. She won the Academy Award for best actress after starring in "La La Land" in 2016 alongside Ryan Gosling. Stone won the coveted award again in 2023 with her role in "Poor Things."

