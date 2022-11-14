Expand / Collapse search
Emma Stone seen playing injured character, is airlifted for new movie ‘And’

Stone was spotted on set of 'And,' which also stars Jesse Plemons and Joe Alwyn, in New Orleans on Saturday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Emma Stone was recently spotted on set filming her upcoming movie "And" in New Orleans.

In the photos, Stone is seen on a gurney with a first responder putting an IV in her arm as she is lifted into a helicopter that reads "Air Med."

Stone had a mustard yellow blanking on top of her, while paramedics are pictured in green jumpsuits as they escort Stone to the helicopter. 

Not many details are known about the film, but the project was announced in September, per the Hollywood Reporter. 

Emma Stone was seen on a gurney on the "And" set in New Orleans on Saturday.

Emma Stone was seen on a gurney on the "And" set in New Orleans on Saturday. (Photo credit: MEGA)

The film stars Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. 

The movie reunites Stone and Alwyn with Yorgos Lanthimos, the writer and director behind "The Favourite." 

Emma Stone's character in "And" appears severely injured as she is transported to a helicopter to be airlifted.

Emma Stone's character in "And" appears severely injured as she is transported to a helicopter to be airlifted. (Photo credit: MEGA)

"We are so excited to be collaborating with Joe once again after our extraordinary journey together on ‘The Favourite,'" Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, Searchlight Pictures presidents, told the Hollywood Reporter. "He is a brilliant actor and a welcome addition to the all-star cast Yorgos has put together here."

The film’s storyline and release date have not yet been shared.

Stone will be appearing next on Netflix's "Matilda the Musical" on Nov. 25. 

"Matilda the Musical" also stars Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch and Stephen Graham. 

