Emma Stone transforms into Cruella De Vil for edgy new movie

Disney dropped the first poster for its upcoming movie "Cruella" featuring Emma Stone as the titular character.

The Oscar-winning actress, 32, stars in this new original story about Cruella De Vil, the villain fans love to hate from the 1996 movie "101 Dalmations."

The live-action prequel will explore how Cruella, who started out as a designer, turned into a woman obsessed with wearing a coat made of puppy skin.

In the poster, Stone dons Cruella's iconic black-and-white wig, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup.

GLENN CLOSE SAYS EMMA STONE ‘DOESN’T HAVE TO TALK TO ME’ IN PREPARATION FOR DISNEY’S ‘CRUELLA’ FILM

"Hello, Cruel World," the movie's official Twitter account posted on Tuesday.

Glenn Close originally played Cruella in "101" and its 2000 sequel, "102 Dalmations." She also serves as an executive producer on this new adaptation.

"I think she's obviously the GOAT," Stone said of Close during the D23 expo in 2019. "but I also have just loved the cartoon for a really long time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This comes before [Close's] story," Stone added. "This leads to her to where she becomes true greatness."

In August 2019, Disney released its first look at Stone as Cruella. 'Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry," the tweet said.

The film is slated to be released in May 2021.