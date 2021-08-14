Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Eminem's daughter seemingly calls out rapper for keeping her adoption secret

Stevie's biological parents are Kim Scott and Eric Hartter

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 14 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Eminem's daughter Stevie seemingly accused the rapper of keeping her adoption a secret until after her biological father's death.

Stevie, who goes by he/she/they, made the accusation in a TikTok video last week, according to the Daily Mail. The video has since been taken down.

Stevie's biological parents are Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott and the late tattoo artist Eric Hartter. The two had Stevie during a break up between Scott and Eminem. 

The "Lose Yourself" rapper adopted Stevie in 2005. Scott and Eminem got remarried in 2006, but divorced again later that year.

EMINEM'S 19-YEAR-OLD CHILD COMES OUT AS NONBINARY

Eminem and Kim Scott were first married from 1999 until 2001. The two would get remarried in 2006, but divorce within the same year.

Eminem and Kim Scott were first married from 1999 until 2001. The two would get remarried in 2006, but divorce within the same year. (AP)

Stevie revealed in their TikTok video that when Hartter died in 2020 somebody sent them an article and they confronted their grandmother. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'm sorry they wouldn't tell you about him," Stevie recalled their grandmother saying.

Stevie came out as bisexual in 2017 and recently revealed they are nonbinary.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

They made the announcement in a TikTok video.

Trending