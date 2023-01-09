Eminem and 50 Cent '8 Mile' television series is in the works

According to 50 Cent, he and Eminem are working on a television adaptation of the 2002 "8 Mile" movie.

50 Cent talked about the collaboration during a recent interview.

"We're in motion," the rapper told Big Boy TV. "It's gonna be big…You know, I ain't got no duds."

50 Cent also shared that it was an easy task to get Eminem on board for the television series.

"I think it should be there for his legacy, because if you don't see…it's important to me that they understand it," he said.

Even though the show will be an adaptation of the 2002 movie, not all the elements will be the same and the show will be more modern.

"I wanna be able to show and offer a lot more details-things you would say in an interview or different things that you've already used that you put out there and stuff like that," 50 Cent said. "You'll see those things kind of surface in the temperament of the characters."

The original movie, directed by Curtis Hanson, starred Eminem as Jimmy, a young rapper at the start of his career living in Detroit. The film is loosely based on Eminem's life and also starred Kim Basinger, Michael Shannon, Mekhi Phifer, Brittany Murphy and Anthony Mackie.

The movie and its soundtrack were a big success. The soundtrack of the film included the hit song "Lose Yourself," which won Eminem the Oscar for Best Original Song.