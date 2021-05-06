Elon Musk's first 'SNL' promo says he's 'a wild card'

"Saturday Night Live" has released the first promos for Elon Musk's upcoming hosting gig.

With Musk being such a polarizing figure, news that he would be hosting the iconic sketch comedy show this Saturday caused quite a stir and even elicited reactions from multiple "SNL" cast members.

Now, fans have been given a tiny glimpse into what the evening might hold with a pair of promos starring the Tesla CEO, 49, and musical guest Miley Cyrus.

"Hi, I'm Elon Musk and I'm hosting ‘SNL’ this week with musical guest Miley Cyrus," he says in the first promo. "And I'm a wild card so there's no telling what I might do."

Cyrus echoes: "Same here. Rules? No thanks."

"It's also the Mother's Day show so your moms are gonna be here," "SNL" cast member Cecily Strong interjects, prompting Cyrus and Musk to roll their eyes.

"Forget what I said," says Cyrus, 28.

"Fine, we'll be good-ish," concludes Musk.

In the promos, the three performers stand shoulder-to-shoulder in typical "SNL" fashion while wearing facemasks.

In the second clip, Musk offers the same introduction before Cyrus asks: "What's new with you, Elon?"

"I just did a successful rocket launch this week," he responds, referencing the SpaceX launch.

"Wow," says Strong, 37. "Well, I did my laundry."

"Congrats," jokes Musk.

"Actually, no, I didn't," she responds bluntly.

Some cast members of the popular show are reportedly not being required to appear alongside Musk – the first non-showbiz or sports host since Donald Trump appeared in 2015.

Some of the "SNL" gang have even spoken out against Musk hosting.

When Musk tweeted "Let's find out just how live ‘Saturday Night Live’ really is," cast member Bowen Yang responded on his Instagram story.

"What the f--- does this even mean," wrote the comedian.

Similarly, Andrew Dismukes wrote on Instagram, "Only CEO I wanna do sketch with is Cher-E Oteri," in reference to "SNL" alum Cheri Oteri.

While significantly less direct, star Aidy Bryant took a swipe at billionaires on Twitter by recently retweeting a message from Sen. Bernie Sanders claiming, "The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people."

Her retweet has since been undone.