Miley Cyrus slammed for online banter with Elon Musk ahead of their 'SNL' appearances

Miley Cyrus is taking heat for engaging in online banter with Elon Musk ahead of their upcoming "Saturday Night Live" appearances.

The NBC sketch comedy show confirmed on social media last week that the Tesla CEO and pop star will be appearing on the late-night show on May 8. However, the announcement didn't sit well with fans of the NBC show as several took to Twitter to argue billionaires like Musk don't belong in entertainment.

The backlash continued on Wednesday when a fan tweeted a Photoshopped image of Musk's face over a screenshot from Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" music video.

"I came in like a big steel ball I never hit so hard before," text over the image reads.

Musk got a kick out of the tweet, writing, "Might be something here haha" and tagged Cyrus in the post. The pop star then responded, "@elonmusk I’m down if you are! #MileyAndMusk to the moon!"

Fans were none too pleased to see Cyrus' chummy response to Musk online.

"Delete this we will pretend that we didn't see," one fan replied to the stars.

"Miley please you don’t have to pretend to like him," another wrote.

"No thanks we only want miley," another said, criticizing Musk's upcoming appearance.

Another Twitter user asked Cyrus to not "associate" herself with Musk.

"Bestieeeee it’s not too late delete this," another told the "Prisoner" singer.

"this is so embarrassing for u miley...," one person responded.

However, there were some fans who defended Cyrus, claiming she "has no choice" but to act friendly with the SpaceX founder.

"She has to promote the episode with him guys.....she has no choice. SNL is making her do it #MileyandMusk," one person said.

"Miley is not that type of person who is intimidated by what other people think. Why would she be embarrassed that’s why we love her to the moon," another argued.

"Elon is by far the best human we have on this Earth, why so much hate? Doesn’t make any sense, MUST be uneducated on Elon," another said, defending Musk.

Reps for Cyrus, Musk and "SNL" did not immediately return Fox News requests for comment.