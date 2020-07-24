Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi were at home during burglary, have heavily updated security: report

The home of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, was burglarized earlier this month -- and apparently, the couple was inside when the scary incident unfolded, according to a new report.

Per TMZ, citing sources, DeGeneres, 62, and de Rossi, 47, were at their Montecito, Calif. mansion on July 4 when the break-in occurred. They weren't harmed, reports the outlet, adding that it is unclear if either of them had any contact with the suspect or suspects.

Insiders also told the outlet that the couple has since made a number of security improvements, which allegedly include, "hiring a new security company, installing laser sensors and cameras around the entire property" as well as "hiring armed patrol guards."

On Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Sherriff's Office confirmed the news in a press release.

"The residence appears to have been targeted due to the victim’s celebrity status," the release states. "The exact description of the items that were taken is not available for release, but they are described as high-value jewelry and watches."

An "extensive and ongoing" investigation is being conducted by "sheriff’s detectives and forensics technicians," authorities said.

In addition, according to the release, "the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is in contact with other law enforcement agencies to determine" if the incident is "related to additional recent celebrity home burglaries."

TMZ reported that the home, where the comedian had been hosting her show amid the coronavirus pandemic, was purchased for $27 million in early 2019.

The burglary comes amid a rough patch for DeGeneres, as staffers from her show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," have come forward with accusations of an alleged toxic work environment.

Neither DeGeneres nor de Rossi has addressed the burglary publicly. Reps for both DeGeneres and de Rossi did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

