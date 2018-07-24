Expand / Collapse search
Elle Macpherson's 2016 Elle cover photo resurfaces on New Beauty

By | New York Post
A 2016 photoshoot for the over of Elle Magazine featuring model Elle Macpherson has oddly resurfaced on the cover of New Beauty for this year.

A 2016 photoshoot for the over of Elle Magazine featuring model Elle Macpherson has oddly resurfaced on the cover of New Beauty for this year. (New Beauty/ Elle)

Media insiders are buzzing about how fashion magazine New Beauty’s new summer/fall issue looks strikingly similar to the cover of a 2016 issue of Elle magazine.

The latest issue of New Beauty features Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson posing in a navy one-piece bathing suit with long sleeves — and it’s the same photo used on the cover of Elle Australia in November 2016.

The images used inside New Beauty for the article on the model known as “The Body” are also the same — as shot by Gilles Bensimon.

Coincidentally, gawkers noted, New Beauty Editor-in-Chief Emily Dougherty worked at American Elle for 20 years before she took over as head of New Beauty earlier this year.

Oddly, the New Beauty coverline says “Elle Macpherson at 54.”

But, if the photos were shot two years ago, she’d still be 52.

Reps for both mags did not get back to us.

Macpherson says she made it big when she “managed to embrace my uniqueness and stand in my own truth.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 