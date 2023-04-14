Elizabeth Hurley stuns in an animal print bikini at 57

Elizabeth Hurley is embracing her wild side.

On Thursday, the 57-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her incredible physique in an animal print bikini.

"Yay!! My favourite Cheetah Bikini is back in stock," she captioned the post of the two-piece, which is from the Elizabeth Hurley Swim line.

Hurley also shared a few selfies donning the swimwear as she smiled for the camera.

The "Gossip Girl" star paired the cheetah print, gold chain bikini with hoop earrings and a smokey eye look.

Instagram users were in full support of Hurley's latest post.

"Never seen a woman age so well," one user wrote, with another adding, "Getting younger and younger."

The "Austin Powers" actress doesn't shy away from sharing sexy pictures online.

In February, Hurley took to Instagram to model a new robe for her swimwear line, which she said was "limited edition." The last picture in Hurley's photo collage showed her opening the "floaty" beach robe and revealing a white string bikini.

Hurley launched the London-based swimwear line in 2005.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age," she announced on the company’s site at the time.

Meanwhile, the "Bedazzled" star recently spilled her secrets about being confident.

"Having a sense of achievement make us all feel better," the actress pointed out to Hello! Magazine in March.

With the success of her swimwear collection, Hurley additionally touched on the topic of her risqué bikini photos.

"I have a business to run and bikinis to sell. There's not that much more to it than that. If I sold cans of soup, you’d see an awful lot of pictures of me stirring pots at my stove," she said.