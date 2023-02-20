Elizabeth Hurley continues to strip down in sexy new pictures

Elizabeth Hurley is heating up her timeline as she continues to post sexy pictures for her millions of followers.

On Friday, the British actress, 57, took to Instagram to promote a new robe for her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Swim. She explained the garment is "limited edition" as she posed in front of the shimmering ocean.

The last picture in Hurley's photo collage showed her opening the "floaty" beach robe and revealing a white string bikini.

Fans flooded Hurley's comment section, praising her for how great she looks. "Never-ageing Queen!" one user wrote and another added, "Always stunning," with a red heart emoji.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 56, REVEALS HER BIKINI BODY SECRETS, SAYS EXCESS PLASTIC SURGERY ‘IS NOT MY CUP OF TEA’

Hurley launched the London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age," she announced on the company’s site.

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

Hurley shares her son, Damian Hurley, 20, with the late Steve Bing. Bing died in June 2020.

"The Royals" star's latest bikini post comes after she took to Instagram on Valentine's Day, posing nude with a pillow covering her body.

"Happy Valentine’s Day," she captioned the post.