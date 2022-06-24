Elizabeth Hurley, 57, dazzles in curve-hugging red gown by Kate Middleton’s go-to designer: 'Breathtaking'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley knows a thing or two about making an entrance.

On Thursday, the "Bedazzled" star attended the Raffaello Summer Day event in Berlin, Germany. For the occasion, the British model/actress made jaws drop with a dangerously low-cut red gown featuring a bejeweled tulle skirt.

She completed her red-hot look with a reflective clutch and her signature smokey eye makeup.

Hurley confirmed in her Instagram story that the sizzling ensemble was designed by Jenny Packham, one of her go-to designers.

The fellow British star is also known for designing many of Kate Middleton’s outfits, including her gold Bond dress for the red carpet premiere of last year’s 007 film "No Time to Die" in London.

The 57-year-old took to Instagram Friday and shared a series of her favorite snapshots from the celebration.

"High jinks in Germany last night for the @raffaello Summer Party," she captioned the post. "Always lovely to see some gorgeous girlfriends."

Many of the swimsuit designer’s 2.4 million followers quickly went to the comments section and complemented Hurley.

"Lady in Red is simply breathtaking," one user wrote.

"Ageless beauty still amazing," another chimed.

"The woman of our dreams!!" another boasted.

"There’s some Benjamin Button magic going on here @elizabethhurley1"? one user asked. "How are you aging backwards?"

Last year, Hurley shared some of her secrets to staying in shape.

"I haven’t eaten processed food for 100 years," the star told the U.K.’s Sunday Times. "I don’t eat sweets. I drink little alcohol. I don’t smoke, but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learned to eat lighter and not so late."

"I think one of the most transformative things that I’ve done is making 50% of what I eat vegetable matter," Hurley continued. "If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

But the star has one weakness – peanut butter.

"I have one spoon, then another, and I’ve emptied the jar before you know it," Hurley admitted.

And when it comes to going under the knife, Hurley said she’s not a fan of excess plastic surgery.

"No! I don’t think it makes you look younger, I think it just makes you look like you’ve got filler," she said. "It’s not my cup of tea."

Hurley also noted that one's mindset is just as important.

"I am more immature by the moment. My son is more mature than me," she said. "I used to be grown up, but I’ve lost it."

Hurley launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age," she announced on the company’s site.

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

"Looking after my son became my No. 1 task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus," Hurley told the magazine. "I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."

When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, "It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school."

Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

"I love my life," she said. "I love change and I love new experiences."