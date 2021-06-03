Elizabeth Hurley says she’s ‘extremely good friends’ with ex Hugh Grant: ‘We went through so much together’

Elizabeth Hurley still has great love for her ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant.

The two British stars dated for 13 years before they parted ways on good terms.

"I’m still extremely good friends with Hugh," the actress/model-turned swimsuit designer told PEOPLE’s "In the ‘90s" podcast on Thursday. "You know, we went through so much together. But I’ve been thinking, one of the most important things to keep good relations with your exes is to have a lot of respect for their current life."

"We haven’t been romantically involved for 20 years, I think, even though we have such a strong friendship," the 55-year-old continued. "But we’re always very aware that there are other people in our lives. There’s partners, there’s children. You can’t just, sort of, live in a lovely, rosy, mist of the past. You have to move with the times and be very respectful of the present, which we are."

According to the outlet, Hurley and the actor, 60, started dating in 1987. They remained together until 2000. Grant is the godfather to Hurley’s only child, a son named Damian.

Back in October 2020, Hurley told PEOPLE (the TV show!) that she speaks to Grant nearly every day.

"The last time I spoke to Hugh would be this morning," she said at the time. "I speak to him quite a lot. I was asking him his advice on a script I just received."

"I still go to him for advice on scripts, even though he’s very happily married with five children and I’m very happy in my own life, there’s still certain bits we crossover with very well," she shared.

"And asking advice about work, he’s still my go-to person," she added.

Grant married Swedish-born Anna Elisabet Eberstein in 2018.

In March, Grant appeared on Marc Maron’s "WTF" podcast and discussed how he famously cheated on Hurley in 1995 with an alleged sex worker named Divine Brown.

Grant claimed that the Hollywood debut of his film "Nine Months" contributed to his poor decision.

"I was about to launch my first Hollywood film – my timing was impeccable. My problem was – that was my first Hollywood film and I’d just been to see it," he recalled.

Grant described how he felt his acting was inferior in the film which caused him to doubt himself.

"The film was about to come out a week or two after that, and I had a bad feeling about it. I went to see a screening. Everyone in it was brilliant, but I was so atrocious that I was not in a good frame of mind," he said.

At the time, Grant reportedly paid Brown $60 to perform oral sex on him in a car. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and attend an AIDS education program.

Brown was sentenced to 180 days in prison for performing the lewd act and breaking her probation. According to reports, she later went on to make $1 million from publicity from the scandal.

Grant said in a statement at the time, "Last night I did something completely insane. I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things, I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say."

Hurley stayed with Grant through the ordeal until they split five years later.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.