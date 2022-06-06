Elizabeth Hurley celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee by rocking a bikini in the Caribbean

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth in the best way she knows how – by proudly flaunting one of her many bikinis.

The British model, actress and swimsuit designer has been soaking up the sun in the Caribbean while her home country enjoyed four days of festivities for the Platinum Jubilee marking the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

On Sunday, the last day of the Jubilee, the 56-year-old took to Instagram and uploaded a series of photos of herself playing with a Union Jack balloon. The star, who was all smiles, wore a skimpy white bikini as she frolicked in the sand. She completed the look with perfectly appropriate beachy waves and summery aviator shades.

"Bringing a bit of Blighty to the Caribbean on the momentous Platinum Jubilee," Hurley captioned the post. "All hail HM Queen Elizabeth."

QUEEN ELIZABETH THROUGH THE YEARS

Many of Hurley’s 2.3 million followers immediately took to the comments section.

"YOU are the queen!" one wrote.

"Hail to our Queen," chimed another.

"Fabulous! You & HM Queen Elizabeth are truly British treasures," another added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"God bless our Queen! ...and Her Majesty QE," one follower wrote.

Hurley is likely gearing up to ring in her birthday, which is on June 10.

Back in 2015, "The Royals" star praised the British royal family to Time magazine.

"I love the monarchy," she said at the time. "I’ve always been a big fan. I’m an ambassador for a couple of the Prince of Wales's charities, including the Prince of Wales Countryside Trust, because we both have organic farms and believe in organic farming and environmental issues. I’ve met him a few times, and he’s just the best. I’ve always thought he was the best-dressed man in the United Kingdom, possibly the world. His tailoring is amazing. I’m a huge fan, not only because of the tailoring."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hurley also noted that the world would miss the royal family "big time" if it were ever abolished, as her show hinted.

"Think of all those countries that have exiled or deposed monarchs," Hurley explained. "It’s pretty sad, isn’t it? They’re still the king of Greece, or whatever, but they’re not. To our country, it’s extremely important for tourism and the economy. Also, America loves it too! How much does America love the royal family? They adore it! It’s something for everyone to fantasize about and enjoy in a very innocent way."