'El Chapo's' wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, to appear in VH1 reality series 'Cartel Crew'

The wife of “El Chapo” will be appearing on VH1’s reality TV series “Cartel Crew,” Fox News has learned.

VH1 executives confirmed Monday that Emma Coronel Aispuro will be making several appearances and is expected to open up “about her life after El Chapo,” as well as her upcoming business venture. The beauty queen’s first appearance is set to air Nov. 19.

The news came a week after an insider told Fox News the 30-year-old was in Miami to sit down with cast member Michael Blanco, the son of Colombia’s “cocaine godmother” Griselda Blanco, to discuss the possibility of joining the show.

TMZ previously obtained photos of Aispuro aboard a yacht with bodyguards watching over her. Blanco, 41, also was seen with his girlfriend and fellow cast member Marie Ramirez De Arellano.

'EL CHAPO’S' WIFE EMMA CORONEL AISPURO IN TALKS TO JOIN VH1’S 'CARTEL CREW,' SEEN MEETING GRISELDA BLANCO’S SON

COCAINE GODMOTHER'S SON EXPLAINS WHY HE’S PURSUING REALITY TV FAME WITH ‘CARTEL CREW’

According to VH1, “Cartel Crew” aimed to look at the lives of eight cartel descendants “as they navigate adulthood and the effects the legacy has had on their upbringing.” The subjects were to have disconnected themselves from their past and hoped to make names for themselves beyond the drug world, the network said.

TMZ pointed out that “El Chapo’s” gang — Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel — remained very much active and dangerous even though the 62-year-old, whose real name is Joaquin Guzman Loera, has been serving out a life sentence in federal prison.

Ever since VH1 announced the premiere of “Cartel Crew” in December 2018, many viewers slammed the series online. Some critics said it celebrated a criminal lifestyle — one that was far from entertainment and much more horrifying. Others have compared it to “Mob Wives,” a reality TV series that followed a group of women living on Staten Island, N.Y., who offered to give a glimpse into “the lifestyle.” That VH1 show aired from 2011 until 2016.

COCAINE GODMOTHER’S SON CLAIMS ‘CARTEL CREW’ DOESN’T GLORIFY CRIMINAL LIFESTYLE: ‘WE’RE TRYING TO MOVE ON WITH OUR LIVES’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In January of this year, Blanco told Fox News that “Cartel Crew” didn’t glamorize drug kingpins as celebrities.

“We are not trying to glorify anything," he said. "We’re just trying to move on with our lives and make our own means in a legitimate way. ... We’re not showing the past, we’re showing the present and the future.”