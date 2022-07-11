Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria married fiancé Michael Xavier over the weekend.

Bria and Xavier tied the knot in a private ceremony in front of 250 family members and friends in Beverly Hills, People magazine reported.

Eddie walked his daughter down the aisle. Bria's mom Nicole Mitchell Murphy was also in attendance. Eddie and Nicole were married from 1993 until 2006.

Bria shared photos on Instagram of the two's engagement in December.

"I can't wait to marry you," Bria wrote on one post.

Eddie spoke about Bria at her art show back in 2020.

"I'm glad that people get to see how talented she is," Eddie said, according to People magazine. "We've known for years how talented she is. It's exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I'm having all of those proud parent feelings."

"I really got lucky with my kids," he added. "There really isn't a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people."

In 2021, Murphy said he was "blessed" with his children.

"I am so blessed with my kids," Murphy said. "I don't have one bad seed. I don't have any like 'Oh you are the one.' I don't have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people – and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid."

"My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky," he added.

Eddie has 10 kids; Eric, Bria, Christian, Miles, Shayne, Zola, Bella, Angel, Izzy and Max.

Eddie shares one kid with ex Paula McKneely. Nicole and Eddie share Bria, Miles, Shayne, Zola and Bella. Eddie shares Christian with Tamara Hood. The comedian shares Angel with Mel B.

Former model Paige Butcher is the mother of his two youngest children, Izzy and Max.