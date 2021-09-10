Ed Sheeran’s NFL cameo with Roger Goodell goes viral

Ed Sheeran went viral on social media for hanging with non-other than NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The 30-year-old singer/songwriter performed for the 2021 NFL Kickoff Concert on Thursday at the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Florida. He sang a medley of his news songs such as "Bad Habits" and "Visiting Hours."

Later, he was spotted rubbing elbows with Goodell in a corporate box as Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-29.

A photo was snapped of Goodell, 62, laughing with another man while Sheeren looked somber which prompted hilarious reactions on Twitter.

"When your disapproving dad tells his friend that his son is a "musician" and makes air quotes," joked a fan.

"Ed Sheeran and the NFL go together like toothpaste and orange juice," said another user.

Someone else mused, "I would pay $8,000 for a transcript of what Roger Goodell and Ed Sheeran have talked about tonight."

"Ed Sheeran looks like he’s been forced to come to watch the game with his dad, Roger Goodell, and his mates and has to look like he’s enjoying himself," laughed a user.

"Booking that halftime show gig," someone predicted.

Other social media sleuths asked if the man standing next to Sheeran was actor/singer Donald Glover.

"Was that Donald Glover with Ed Sheeran in the suite with Roger Goodell? Ed Sheeran x Childish Gambino when?" asked a fan hitting a music collaboration.

Sheeran's next album, "=" (Equal), drops on October 29.