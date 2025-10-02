Expand / Collapse search
Dyan Cannon clarifies ‘friends with benefits’ comment that left her Christian friends concerned

The 88-year-old actress explains how innocent remarks at the Hollywood Beauty Awards led to unexpected global attention

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
The Oscar-nominated actress is the co-host of "God's Table Hollywood," alongside Emmy Award-winning actress Tracey Bregman, TV personality and journalist Kym Douglas-Robertson, as well as chef Christine Avanti-Fischer.

Dyan Cannon may have plenty of friends, but none with "benefits."

The actress caused a stir at the 10th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in April when she seemingly revealed that, at age 88, she had "several friends with benefits." 

Cannon, who once dated Johnny Carson and was married to Cary Grant, is the co-host of a new podcast, "God’s Table Hollywood," which features faith-based conversations about finding purpose.

DYAN CANNON DENIED WHITE HOUSE ENTRY AFTER LYING ABOUT HER AGE ON PASSPORT DOCUMENTS

Dyan Cannon shrugging in a sparkling green dress.

Dyan Cannon attends the 10th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on April 06, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"I went to the red carpet and this really cool gal from People magazine said, ‘Can we interview you?’" Cannon told Fox News Digital. "I said yes. And she said, ‘Do you have a lot of friends in Hollywood?’ And I said, ‘I do. I have some nice friends.’ And she said, ‘Friends with benefits?’ I said, ‘Of course! And they benefit me in more than one way.’ 

Dyan Cannon wearing a beige flowy dress laying on a zebra bed.

Actress Dyan Cannon in a scene from the movie "Doctors' Wives," circa 1971. Cannon is the co-host of a new podcast titled "God's Table Hollywood." (Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images)

"And she said, ‘Well, how is that?’ And I said, ‘They keep coming. They just keep benefiting me in more than one way.’ ‘Oh, Ms. Cannon, thank you so much for this interview!’ I thought, ‘Well, OK.’"

It was only after Cannon’s comments made headlines that she realized her mistake.

WATCH: DYAN CANNON CLEARS THE AIR ON ‘FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS’

"I did not know what that meant!" she said. "My friends said to me, ‘Dyan, come on.’ I said, ‘No, my best friend didn’t know what it meant. My brother didn’t know what it meant.’ ‘Well, there’s a movie [with Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake].’ I said, ‘I don’t see all movies!’ Friends with benefits? Friends are kind to me, friends . . . help me. That’s what I meant by it."

Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake acting out a scene from the film "Friends with Benefits."

Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake's film, "Friends with Benefits," premiered on July 22, 2011. Dyan Cannon has never seen the movie. (James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images)

"The next morning, my phone was blowing up," Cannon recalled. "[It] was all over the world. I got some congratulatory notes. I received some messages from my Christian friends that said, ‘Oh, well, Dyan, that’s not very nice of you.’ I said, ‘Guys, come on. I thought friends with benefits meant friends who benefit your life!’ How do words get . . . How do things get so screwed up? So misunderstood."

At first, it was no laughing matter for Cannon, who was horrified by the unexpected attention she was getting.

A close-up of Dyan Cannon smiling at the Hollywood beauty awards.

Dyan Cannon's comments made at the 10th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards about "friends with benefits" went viral. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"It really upset me in the beginning because, oh my gosh, that kind of publicity I don’t need," she explained. "If that were the truth, why would I be telling People magazine about my sex life? There’s no way. But . . . the congratulatory notes are what really turned me around."

"’Good for you, Dyan!’" she said, laughing. "I got credit for something that wasn’t credible."

Dyan Cannon in bed with her co-stars acting out a scene from a 1969 film.

From left: Elliott Gould, Natalie Wood, Robert Culp and Dyan Cannon starred in the 1969 film, "Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice." It was a groundbreaking comedy-drama about relationships. (Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

Cannon and Grant, who was 33 years her senior, were married from 1965 to 1968. They welcomed a daughter, Jennifer Grant, in 1966. The Oscar nominee later married lawyer-turned-real estate investor Stanley Fimberg from 1985 to 1991.

Cary Grant holding onto his baby Jennifer Grant with his wife Dyan Cannon

Dyan Cannon was 28 years old when she married Cary Grant in 1965. He was 61 at the time. Their marriage lasted about three years before they divorced in 1968. They welcomed a daughter, Jennifer Grant, in 1966. (Getty Images)

Cannon stressed that having "friends with benefits" isn't her style due to her faith. What she hasn’t ruled out, though, is a chance to meet one special someone. Just don’t expect her to start swiping right anytime soon.

"I was going to [try dating apps] and my girlfriend, who’s very hip in the area, warned me about it," said Cannon. 

Dyan Cannon wearing a black sweater with a white collar blouse sitting down and smiling.

Dyan Cannon told Fox News Digital she hasn't tried dating apps yet. (Andres Moret Urdampilleta)

"She said, ‘No, don’t do that.’ But I know friends who have done it. They’re married and have good marriages. I haven’t been led to do that because . . . I don’t know. It scares me a little bit about motives. I haven’t done it. But I have friends who have done it successfully. I have friends who have done it and have been bitten."

Dyan Cannon smiling while signing her memoir at a book signing.

Dyan Cannon's memoir, "Dear Cary," was published in 2011. It details her marriage to the actor Cary Grant, who died in 1986 at age 82. (Jonathan Leibson/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

These days, Cannon is embracing the single life.

"It took me a long time to learn how to be happy by myself because I really thought I was incomplete without a man in my life," she admitted. 

Dyan Cannon wearing a light blue and white striped shirt.

Dyan Cannon starred in the TV miniseries "Master of the Game" in 1984. The actress has led a lasting career in Hollywood. (CBS via Getty Images)

"I was raised to think that you marry, you have children and that’s what makes a happy life. And in my case, it wasn’t. But I’ve learned how to be happy alone. There’s great freedom in that because then you don’t settle for the broken set of dishes. You’re not with somebody just because you’re lonely. You’re not with someone just because you’re afraid to be alone."

Dyan Cannon appears on Johnny Carson's late-night show

Dyan Cannon is seen here being interviewed by Johnny Carson in 1991. She secretly dated the TV host.  (Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"I’m absolutely open to dating," Cannon continued. "There’s no one in my life right now that I’m dating, but I have two rescue puppies, and they’re great company, and I have wonderful friends. Should the right one come along, I think [that will be] a real blessing to have."

While Cannon is open to finding love again, she doesn’t envision herself saying "I do" once more.

A young Dyan Cannon wearing a white dress and sitting down.

Actress Dyan Cannon poses with her dog in Los Angeles, circa 1959.  (Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"I was forced to give up my career in marriage," she said. "And looking back, I don’t think I would do that again. I would not want to trade one for the other. But I think it’s possible when you’re with somebody who really supports you and loves you to manage both."

Jennifer Grant in a blue and white dress smiling next to her mother Dyan Cannon in a black outfit

Dyan Cannon (right) is seen here with her daughter Jennifer Grant (left) at the premiere of "Archie" on Dec. 4, 2023, in New York City. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

"I think we all have to be true to . . . our highest sense of right, not listen so much to what the world says we should be doing. … When I am in line with that, I’m fine. And when I go against that, I mess it up badly. … I don’t know if I’d want to get married again, but I would love to be able to sit down with somebody and hold hands and talk about the things that are important in life. I like that idea."

Today, Cannon said she’s finding happiness not with a new man, but by launching "God’s Table Hollywood." She’s co-hosting alongside Emmy Award-winning actress Tracey Bregman, TV personality and journalist Kym Douglas-Robertson and chef Christine Avanti-Fischer.

Dyan Cannon wearing a grey jacket with a light blue blouse and a dark tie holding on against a wall.

Dyan Cannon told Fox News Digital she doesn't see herself getting married again. (Andres Moret Urdampilleta)

"The four of us were at dinner one night at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills," said Cannon. "One of the girls said, ‘God’s table.’ And I said, ‘In Hollywood?’ And we said, ‘That’s a show — ‘God’s Table Hollywood.’ It happened just like that."

Dyan Cannon holding onto a wooden chair and smiling in a green plaid blouse with a white shirt.

Dyan Cannon's (pictured here) "God's Table Hollywood" podcast recently welcomed "Baywatch" star Donna D'Errico to discuss faith. (Andres Moret Urdampilleta)

"We know each other’s views, and we don’t always agree on everything, which I think makes for interesting conversation," she said. "There are three very strong women, and I’m just delighted to be a part of it."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

