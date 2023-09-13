'DWTS' pro Sharna Burgess shares which 'difficult' celebrity she couldn't 'be alone in the room with'

There is one celebrity "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess would not work with again.

In the first episode of her and partner Brian Austin Green's podcast "Old-Ish," Burgess broke down several seasons of the hit ABC show she competed on.

When talking about season 29, the Australian ballroom dancer revealed that her partner was "difficult."

"I had a partner that was really difficult — and not say too much because I don’t want to — I wasn’t able to be in the room alone with him after the first couple of weeks because of things that happened," she told the outlet. "That was rocky, and we were eliminated very quickly."

Although Burgess did not name him, she competed with Jesse Metcalfe during the show's 29th season. The duo was eliminated in the fourth week.

Metcalfe's publicist issued a statement to TVLine.

"If she is referring to a time where our client Jesse Metcalfe worked with Ms. Burgess four years ago, the only recollection was that they didn’t get along," the statement said. "Vague insinuations are not only reckless but also irrelevant."

Representatives for Metcalfe did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sharna also touched on other seasons she competed on, including the challenges she and Green faced with their personal relationship front and center.

"The same executive producer who’s no longer there, I did not love what he did with the show," Burgess said. "Hearing from people around that they were genuinely trying to just have this spotlight on our relationship, not his neurological stuff, not his experience, not our working through this together, but to almost say our relationship was the issue with the dancing in some way.

"I did text someone at that time and was like, ‘Hey this isn’t what we signed up for. If this is what you want for us, you just have to eliminate us because we can’t do this.’ And we were quickly eliminated after that."

Burgess and Green started dating in 2019. After the duo was eliminated after week four of "DWTS," the couple revealed they were expecting their first child. In June 2022, Burgess gave birth to son Zane Walker Green.

Burgess took season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" off after the birth of her son. Since then, she has not been asked to return to the show.

"Last season, I was supposed to come back, but Zane was only eight weeks old. … It just felt like I needed to sit in motherhood with Zane," she said. "It was always, ‘I want to come back next year,’ and ‘Of course, we love you, we’ll always have you.'"

She revealed on her podcast debut there is "no shade" about "DWTS" after she wasn't asked back.

"Not only is it that ego thing of ‘they didn’t want me,’ it’s also that letdown," she said. "I thought I was going to have that moment to express and be me before baby, me before kids, me before Bri."