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Dancing With the Stars

‘DWTS’ judge Carrie Ann Inaba rushed to hospital after mid-flight medical emergency

The longtime 'Dancing with the Stars' judge said she suddenly felt ill while flying to NYC

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Carrie Ann Inaba was rushed to the hospital after a sudden medical emergency occurred mid-flight.

The longtime "Dancing With the Stars" judge revealed she experienced a sudden health issue while traveling to New York City, sharing details of the situation in a candid Instagram post on April 16.

"Yesterday was quite a day," Inaba wrote alongside an Instagram video showing her being transported in an ambulance. "I was on my way to NY for something I am very passionate about. But had a small ‘medical emergency’ on the plane."

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Carrie Ann Inaba standing on the Dancing with the Stars stage

"Dancing With the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba reveals a mid-flight medical scare led to an ambulance ride and hospital visit after landing in New York. (Getty Images)

The television personality described how quickly her condition escalated during the flight.

"I very suddenly felt quite ill," Inaba said. "And while it seemed like food poisoning, I also suddenly broke out into a cold sweat, got dizzy and my arms went numb."

Inaba, 58, has been open about her ongoing health challenges, including living with Sjogren's disease, an autoimmune disorder that can cause a range of symptoms.

Despite her experience managing chronic illness, she admitted this time it felt different.

Carrie Ann Inaba speaking on a red carpet.

Carrie Ann Inaba said she was rushed to the hospital after experiencing numbness, dizziness and a sudden drop in blood pressure. (Getty Images)

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"Normally I handle most of my health things on my own," she explained. "Like many people who live with autoimmune disease, I travel with a health tool kit and am prepared for the worst, but this scared me."

The situation became even more complicated as turbulence hit mid-flight, limiting immediate assistance.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli seated at Dancing with the Stars judging desk

"Dancing with the Stars" judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. Inaba has been a judge on the competition show since 2005. (Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"And while I was locked in the restroom, we were also experiencing turbulence and the flight attendants had been asked to sit in their seats as well," Inaba added. "I didn't want to have anyone else put themselves at risk... but when my arms went numb, it was time to ask for help."

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Inaba later credited both the flight crew and a fellow passenger for stepping in during the critical moment.

"I received some assistance on the plane from the flight crew and a doctor onboard," she shared in a statement to USA Today. "Which I am very thankful for, and went to the hospital upon landing, as well as received fluids."

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Once on the ground, paramedics took over.

Carrie Ann Inaba smiling on Dancing with the Stars set

Carrie Ann Inaba explained she started feeling sudden cold sweats during her flight. (Getty Images)

In her Instagram post, Inaba credited the first responders "who treated me with care and respect in a scary moment even when my blood pressure dropped," as she was rushed to the hospital.

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After receiving treatment and fluids, Inaba was released and continued her recovery at her hotel.

"I’m resting up and looking forward to getting back into my advocacy work soon," she shared. "I’m so grateful to the people who took care of me and helped me through such a scary experience."

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Inaba has been a judge on "Dancing With the Stars" since 2005. She is expected to appear at the inaugural "Dancing with the Stars Con 26" this summer, a fan convention dedicated to the long-running competition series.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Inaba for comment.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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