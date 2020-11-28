'Duck Dynasty' star Bella Robertson engaged to Jacob Mayo: 'I am blown away by God's goodness and grace'

"Duck Dynasty" star Bella Robertson is engaged to her boyfriend Jacob Mayo.

The former reality star confirmed the news the day after Thanksgiving.

"i was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you the rest of my life! i am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever," Bella captioned a touching black-and-white photo of the couple that also read, "She said yes! Bella & Jacob."

Bella's now-fiance took to Instagram to show moments before, during and after the proposal, which took place in a barn that he decked out with pillows, blankets and rose petals.

SADIE ROBERTSON AND HER HUSBAND RECREATE HER PARENTS' PREGNANCY BEACH PIC: 'TRULY TIMELESS'

"Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I’m acting out. She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn’t let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I’m doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She’s the one for me forever. She’s my everything. I thank God for her," he captioned the photos.

Bella's big sister Sadie, 23, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband Christian Huff, also reacted to the news on Instagram.

"HOW IS MY LITTLE SISTER ENGAGED?!? I thought you were still 7?!? But as wild as this iis to me I'm thankful it's to such a good man like Jacob. We can't wait to welcome you into this crazy family even though I kind off already feel like you are a part of it," Sadie captioned a series of family shots with Bella holding up her left hand and her diamond ring.

SADIE ROBERTSON AND CHRISTIAN HUFF CELEBRATE THEIR FIRST WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

"bella, you have always had the best heart and you're going to be the most incredible wife. Thankful for our family growing," she continued. "2021 is going to be one for the books that's for sure."

Bella's parents, Korie and Willie Robertson, also appear to be overjoyed by the news.

Korie took to social media to gush over her "baby girl's" proposal.

"Our fam is growing again," Korie wrote on Instagram. "All the emotions!! Jacob, we love you and are so excited to welcome you into the fam. It's been so much fun to see your love story unfold. From coming around for tennis, to family trips, to us all growing to love you. Together, you are a strong, kind, ffun, generous, grace-filled, bright light in the world."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Earlier this month, Bella shared a photo of her and Jacob on the beach in honor of their 6-month dating anniversary.

"half a year baby!!!! someone pinch me!! you are a dream @jacobdmayo !!! i wouldnt trade ya for anything. heres to the nextt 6, and the next, and maybe the next??? I LOVE U JAKE," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bella was formerly linked to “Fuller House” actress Candace Cameron Bure’s son, Lev Bure.