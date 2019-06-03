Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles goes viral after winking to cameras during Trump's visit

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles became a viral sensation on Monday after she was seen offering a wink to the cameras as she and Prince Charles greeted President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their state visit to the United Kingdom.

Following a private lunch with Queen Elizabeth II, the president and first lady met with the prince and duchess for an afternoon tea, but as President Trump and Prince Charles walked by, Duchess Camilla offered a light-hearted reaction that was captured by Sky News.

That sparked quite the royal response on social media, some calling it the "best thing" about President Trump's visit so far.

President Trump's visit to the UK has generated plenty of headlines from his ongoing feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan to expressing his support for Conservative leader Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister.