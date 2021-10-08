Drew Barrymore says she won’t hide her ‘wild’ past from daughters Olive, Frankie: ‘I was just living my life’

Drew Barrymore is getting ready for her daughters to discover her "wild" past.

The 46-year-old, who is the daughter of actor John Barrymore of the Barrymore acting dynasty, went through drug rehabilitation at an age where most people worry about braces.

Today, the actress and TV host is a single mom to daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7. In a clip from "The Drew Barrymore Show" released on Wednesday, the star spoke to "American Pie" alum Jason Biggs about how she won’t hide anything about herself from her children.

Biggs, 43, shares sons Lazlo, 4, and Sid, 7, with wife Jenny Mollen.

"I have become this mother that is, ironically, very chaste, very pillars-of-appropriateness, and I tell my daughters all the time, I'm like, 'Truth is, you're gonna find out that I wasn't always like that, and you're gonna be uber confused!'" Barrymore explained.

"'But what I need you to remember when you see pictures of me or my wild stuff, a lot of times we think of it in terms of art and expression, and I loved fashion and photography, and we made movies where we did either a scene or two,'" she shared.

"I guess it’s tricky," said Biggs. "It’s like, what is the age? Because you don’t want them to discover it before you talk to them about it, necessarily."

Barrymore said she relies on "humor" when it comes to having conversations with her daughters.

"… You don't know you're gonna be a parent one day when you're figuring it all out," Barrymore reflected. "None of us are like, ‘One day this is gonna be cataloged.’ ….I never thought about it either. I was just living my life trying to figure out who I was."

At the age of 7, Barrymore soared to fame after her breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial."

Back in 2018, Netflix’s "Norm Macdonald Has a Show" aired an episode featuring Barrymore where she was asked by host Norm Macdonald if she missed cocaine.

"No. Oh, God. It’s been a very long time, but no," replied Barrymore, who has previously talked about her addiction, which started when the actress was 12 years old, People magazine reported at the time.

She added: "Nothing would make me have a panic attack and seem like a bigger nightmare."

Barrymore also went on to say that she "never did hallucinogenics," stating "that’s like a water bucket being thrown in your face but for hours."

"I drink, I enjoy my life and get out of my own head," Barrymore continued. "It’s not that I’m this militant person of clarity and presence but [cocaine] literally seems like my worst nightmare right now."

Looking back at her time as a child star, Barrymore said it was "like a recipe for disaster."

"You know what’s exciting? I got my s--t over with at, like, 14," Barrymore admitted. "Like, midlife crisis, institutionalized, blacklisted, no family. Got it done. And then got into the cycle of being my own parent."

Despite her troubled past, Barrymore has gone on to star in films like "The Wedding Singer" and ’50 First Dates" playing big-hearted characters who were impossible to root against. She also produced and starred in the Netflix series "Santa Clarita Diet."

