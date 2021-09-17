Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz praised for their natural beauty in reunion photo: 'So refreshing'

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz are as close as ever.

Over 20 years after starring together in "Charlie's Angels," the two actresses have reunited with one another for a sweet photo shared on social media by Barrymore.

In the picture, the talk show host, 46, rested her head on the shoulder of her 49-year-old pal.

Barrymore wore a patterned red top with a decorative flower on her collar while Diaz opted for a simple black getup with gold and turquoise jewelry. Both ladies wore smiles as they cuddled up together.

"Bestie hour with my bestie poo poo!!" Barrymore captioned the photo, shared on Wednesday.

Fans loved seeing the two together and gushed over their looks.

"Gorgeous! Love how naturally beautiful you both are," wrote a follower in the comments. "So refreshing."

"Love u both for being natural," said another.

Added a third: "Aww. Two incredible natural beauties!! So smart and talented!! Inspirations fo sho."

"Don't y'all love how they are just naturally beautiful without anything?" gushed yet another. "It's so nice to see."

Another fan felt empowered after seeing the two stars together after so many years.

"Okay I love this so much. I feel like everyone is getting Botox and fillers and I just wanna embrace these wrinkles I've earned and feel like Charlie's Angels just said, 'Yes, girl. Do it. Aging is okay," the social media user commented. "And like y'all are SO GORGEOUS and lovely omg."

Barrymore has previously opened up to NewBeauty about her thoughts on aging.

"I do feel like I'm on an upswing. I just went through a couple of hard years, and I can see it wearing on my face," she said in a 2019 interview. "It's not about aging, it's about how I am on the inside."

She added: "I'm not all about working from the inside out—I'm not big on meditation—but I do think your outside cannot hide your inside."

The star confirmed on her talk show earlier this year that she's "never done anything to my face" while Diaz told Entertainment Tonight in 2014 that she'd had "a little tiny touch" of Botox that "changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, 'No, I don't want to [be] like [that].'"

She elaborated: "I'd rather see my face aging than a face that doesn't belong to me at all."