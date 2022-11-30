Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz talk first meal Diaz made for her now husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz has been married to Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden since 2015, and she recently revealed that their love story all started with lamb chops.

In a promo posted on Instagram for Wednesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the two discuss the meal that Diaz made for her first date with Madden, with the help of Barrymore.

"I drove you to a grocery store," Barrymore said in the clip. "So pregnant… I stayed in the car, and you went inside. What was the dish you made him that night? I'm gonna let you tell it. I remember it clear as day."

Diaz went on to tell the story of the dinner date while she and Barrymore were cooking in the kitchen set on the show.

"Lamb chops," Diaz said. "Mediterranean lamb chops, some couscous, and some broccoli and sautéed zucchini."

Diaz even added her secret ingredient into her dinner.

"I put shallot gold inside the couscous," Diaz said on the show.

That one meal led to many more. Diaz and Madden got married in 2015 and had their daughter Raddix in December 2019.

The "Charlie's Angels" actress, (a movie she starred in with Barrymore), hasn't been in a film since 2014, when she was in "Annie," but has come out of her semi-retirement to star in the upcoming Netflix movie "Back in Action" with her "Annie" co-star Jamie Foxx.