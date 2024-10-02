Expand / Collapse search
Dress like the ‘Golden Girls’ cast this Halloween

Gather your favorite ladies and dress up as 'The Girls' this Halloween

By Ashlyn Messier
Published
'Golden Girls' writer talks about putting himself in Betty White's shoes Video

'Golden Girls' writer talks about putting himself in Betty White's shoes

Stan Zimmerman, author of "The Girls: From Golden to Gilmore" and writer on "The Golden Girls" TV series, tells Fox News Digital what he learned from the iconic actress.

Are you looking for a Halloween costume for this spooky season? Why not dress up like your favorite "Golden Girl?" 

Dressing like the ladies from "The Golden Girls" makes for a unique group costume you can wear with your friends. 

"The Golden Girls" is a show from the 1980s starring Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur, Betty White and Estelle Getty. The show revolves around a group of four older women who live together in Miami.

The cast of "The Golden Girls"

Dressing like "The Golden Girls" is a unique Halloween costume to try this year. (Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank)

"The Golden Girls" is full of friendship, love and plenty of comedic, quotable moments. 

Each of the characters has their own unique styles that you can replicate. 

If you need inspiration for how to dress like "The Golden Girls" this Halloween, keep reading. 

1. Blanche Devereaux

If you're dressing up like one of "The Golden Girls" for Halloween, you not only have to look the part, but you have to play the part, too. 

Each of the characters has a different personality from the next. Blanche is a very comfortable woman in her looks. She's an outgoing Southern belle, oftentimes flirty and even a little promiscuous. 

Blanche's nightwear is particularly memorable. She can often be spotted wearing bright-colored kimonos. 

A scene from "The Golden Girls"

One of Blanche Devereaux's most memorable outfits from "The Golden Girls" was her nightwear. (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank)

She also has quite a few signature sequin looks as well as memorable pantsuits.

As an accessory, you can pair any Blanche-inspired outfit with a large pair of earrings.

2. Dorothy Zbornak

Dorothy is a very comedic character in "The Golden Girls." 

You can always count on Dorothy to say exactly what is on her mind. She's blunt, to the point and someone who is very protective of the ones she loves. 

To dress like Dorothy, wide-leg pants with a patterned shirt is one way to go.

Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo in "The Golden Girls"

Dorothy Zbornak, right, wore many sweaters, cardigans and scarves. (Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Dorothy also wears a lot of shoulder pads throughout the show as well as cardigans. 

She often sports a comfortable style with her attire, so if you dress like the character for Halloween, you are sure to be able to wear the outfit all night without worrying about it becoming bothersome.

For your accessories, a large pair of gold earrings is a must, as well as a gray wig. Dorothy often wears a scarf with her outfits, so this is another accessory to consider adding to your look.

3. Rose Nylund

There are so many adjectives to describe Rose, but one that many can agree on is sweet. 

Rose is an adorable character, who is very gentle in nature and also a bit gullible and native.

A pearl necklace is a signature accessory you must have if you dress up like Rose for Halloween. 

Betty White as Rose Nylund from "The Golden Girls"

Rose Nylund almost always has on pearls, so they are a must-have for your Halloween costume if dressing like the character. (Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Rose often wears what could be described as business attire. This could be a patterned dress or a more simple one with a cardigan, blazer or collared shirt over top.

She often wears very colorful outfits, so don't be afraid to choose something vibrant and bright. 

To properly dress like Rose, a gray wig is essential to complete the look.

4. Sophia Petrillo

Sophia is Dorothy's mom. She comes to live with the other three women when her retirement home burns down. 

This is perhaps the most recognizable character of the group to dress up as this Halloween. 

When it comes to dressing up as Sophia, the accessories are what will help you look the most like the character.

Sophia Petrillo from "The Golden Girls"

If you dress like Sophia Petrillo for Halloween, don't forget her signature purse. (Theo Westenberger/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

To dress like Sophia, you'll need a gray wig and large glasses with a strap. Additionally, Sophia almost always has a handbag on her, so you'll want to include one in your outfit as well.

As for clothing, a long, simple dress with a cardigan will do. If you don't want to wear a dress, you could also opt for a button-up collared shirt.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

