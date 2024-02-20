If you loved 'The Golden Girls,' tune into modern versions of the show like 'Girls' and 'Younger'

Have you ever watched a show and wished you could go back and enjoy it all again for the first time? Well, you can – kind of.

Previously released television shows often have a way of finding new generations of viewers through word of mouth or via streaming platforms. Viewers who have already tuned into the classes may be on the hunt for something new but similar in premise.

"The Golden Girls," a beloved TV series about four women living in Miami ran from 1985 to 1992. The seven seasons of the show shed light on life during the golden years through four fabulous ladies who didn't let age stop them from living their lives to the fullest.

The show starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty. The comedy won a slew of accolades, including Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes. White also received top Hollywood awards for her role as the lead actress.

If you spent the ‘80s and ’90s laughing along with "The Golden Girls," give these modern shows with similar themes a try.

1. "Girls"

HBO's American comedy-drama series "Girls" sees parallels to "The Golden Girls." The show features four lead women navigating life in a major U.S. city. While the girls live and work in a big city, it is not Miami. However, life in New York City is anything but dull for the cast members of "Girls"

This show features a much younger cast, and the characters are often seen working through dating, friendships, work life and more in their 20s.

Writer, director and actress Lena Dunham created the show and also starred as Hannah Horvath. Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Adam Driver and Zosia Mamet also star in the series. The comedy ran from 2012 through 2017.

2. "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That"

"Sex and the City" was considered a major success on both television and the big screen. Two spin-off films, "Sex and the City" in 2008 and "Sex and the City 2 in 2010," were created following the years-long TV series.

The characters in this story are, again, four female friends navigating dating in New York City, motherhood, scandals and cheating, becoming successful and more in the Big Apple.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon were the stars of this show. Parker played Carrie Bradshaw, Cattrall acted as Samantha Jones, Davis appeared as Charlotte York and Nixon played Miranda Hobbes.

The HBO series ran from 1998 until 2004.

Then, in 2013, The CW released the comedy-drama "The Carrie Diaries" which went back to the beginning, before Bradshaw was officially living a big city life. The show served as a prequel to "Sex and the City." It ran for two seasons in 2013 and 2014. While the show featured an entirely new cast, members of Bradshaw's family that viewers do not meet in SATC were introduced. Cattrall's character, Jones, is also met in this series.

Most of the original "Sex and the City" cast returned again for HBO Max's latest version of the show, "And Just Like That." This TV series was released to fans in 2021 and, as of 2024, has released two seasons. In summer 2023, the show was renewed for a third season, but is not set to air for fans until 2025.

Cattrall was absent from the spin-off show, although she did appear for a very brief cameo during season 2. Beyond that, Cattrall's character is acknowledged by text messages and discussions among the other women. Many reports, for years, have cited a feud between Parker and Cattrall as the main reason for her lack of involvement with the show to date. Though, neither women have detailed any events that transpired.

3. "Younger"

Have you ever been told you look younger than you are? Well, Liza Miller did, and she used it to her advantage.

Miller, played by Sutton Foster, is a recent divorcee of a gambling addict who quickly comes to realize that the job hunt at 40 is not easy.

After being mistaken for 26 years old by a tattoo artist who thinks they're the same age, Miller receives a makeover from her friend, Maggie, played by Debi Mazar. She also receives a second chance at her 20s. Though at the start Miller is single, jobless and 40, she earns herself a job at a publishing house in Midtown Manhattan in, of course, New York City.

Miller moves through a number of dating interests throughout the show. By the end, Miller, the lead character, finds and chooses love in the big city.

The television series is based on a book by Pamela Redmond Satran with the same title.

"Younger" ran from 2015 to 2021. Hilary Duff, Nico Tortorella, Miriam Shor and Peter Hermann also star in the series.

4. "Broad City"

Ilana Glazer as Ilana Wexler and Abbi Jacobson as Abbi Adams are the leading ladies in "Broad City."

The sitcom ran from 2014-2019. The best friends, both Jewish, are also living in New York City and steering through day-to-day life, relationships, spending too much money, and more in their 20s. The show ended when Abbi turned 30 and began moving into a new part of life.

The show often used true events and details from the two girls' lives, though elaborating or embellishing from time to time.

5. "The Bold Type"

"The Bold Type," featuring three millennial women living in New York City, is another female-driven comedy-drama series centered around relationships, friendships and work.

The TV show aired from 2017-2021 and stars Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady, Aisha Dee as Kat Edison, and Katie Stevens as Jane Sloan.

The three main characters work for Scarlet, a women's magazine, where they navigate relationships at work, promotions or lack thereof, bosses, sensitive topics and more.

Samuel Page, Stephan Conrad Moore and Melora Hardin also star in the show.