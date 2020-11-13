Country singer Doug Supernaw dead at 60 following battle with lung and bladder cancer

Country singer Doug Supernaw, best known for his '90s hits "Reno" and "I Don't Call Him Daddy," has died. He was 60.

The musician's death was announced on Friday by his record label.

"It is with great sadness that we annnounce the passing of Gold Record Country Artist, Doug Supernaw," B&G Records said in a statement.

The country star was diagnosed with advanced stage 4 lung and bladder cancer in 2019. Supernaw began an "aggressive treatment schedule with the hopes of shrinking his numerous cancer cells," his label said.

"Fighting the good fight for almost two years, Doug's cancer had spread to his brain and spine, and he was placed in Hospice care in October 2020," the statement continued.

He died on Friday in Texas surrounded by his family. He is survived by his third wife, Cissy Allen, his children and grandchildren.

After working on oil rigs and as a concert promoter in Texas, Supernaw moved to Nashville in the late ’80s to work as a staff writer for a music publishing company, but moved back to Texas where he could perform more. He began opening for national acts that came through Tyler, Texas and gained a wider following, eventually attracting the interest of Nashville label BNA Entertainment.

His debut album, “Red and Rio Grande,” was released in 1993 and was certified gold. The music video for “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” a No. 1 hit about a divorced father and his son, featured Supernaw and his real son.

He earned a new male artist and song of the year nominations from the Academy of Country Music in 1993, but his second album “Deep Thoughts From a Shallow Mind,” released in 1994 was less successful. He switched labels and released a third album called “You Still Got Me,” in 1995, which produced a Top 5 country hit “Not Enough Hours in the Night.”

An album of Supernaw's greatest hits was released in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.