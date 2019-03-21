Expand / Collapse search
Donny and Marie Osmond announce ending to 11-year Las Vegas residency

Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) – Donny and Marie Osmond say they will end their Las Vegas show later this year, concluding an 11-year run on the Strip.

The brother-sister duo made the announcement during an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

Their final performance at the Flamingo Las Vegas is scheduled for Nov. 16.

According to the casino, the duo launched their residency in September 2008, planning for just a six-week concert engagement.

The casino says the residency was extended again and again, marking a decade of performances last year.

The pair says they will continue performing in some fashion.