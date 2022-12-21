Dolly Parton isn't sure 'whose d--- idea' it was to record a secret song and bury it in Dollywood

Dolly Parton is setting the record straight on a secret song she wrote that is currently buried in a time capsule.

"I have written a song that nobody is going to hear until I'm 99 years old," Parton admitted to Kelly Clarkson while on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"I might be there, I might not be," she said in reference to when the song is set to be unearthed. "But it's when we did Dollywood," she revealed. "We put it in a time capsule… for it to be opened."

Dollywood is the Tennessee theme park that the singer-songwriter founded in 1986.

Parton says she "put all the things that had to do with the times," including a cassette and CD player in a box, along with a song intended to be heard at a later date.

"That has drove me crazy," she said of the decision. "It's a really good song. I have a song that is buried… I don't know whose d--- idea that was," she joked to Clarkson.

"That's what bothers me, to think it's gonna be a song that nobody is ever gonna hear if it rots in there before they open it."

Over the years, Parton says the song being a secret has troubled her.

"I'll tell you, you have no idea how that has bothered me," she admitted. "I want to go dig that up so bad… I need to use that song!"

Despite the fact that Parton may or may not be alive when the song sees the light of day, she hopes that "it'll be special" for those who do get to listen.

"It's an odd feeling to be asked to write a song that nobody was… going to hear," she explained.

Parton first talked about the song’s existence in her book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics." In the 2020 memoir and songbook, she revealed the secret tune will be released in 2045.

In the meantime, fans can prepare to hear Parton's first rock album next year.

The "Jolene" singer got the idea for her new album when she was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an honor she initially respectfully declined. But she gave in and was inducted in November, where she played her new song "Rockin."

"I thought, 'Well, if they wanna give it to me anyhow, I’m going to accept it gracefully,'" Parton explained on "Today." "And then I’m gonna go ahead and do a rock album and just make the most of it."