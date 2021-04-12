Dolly Parton's ice cream selling on eBay for $1,000 per pint

Dolly Parton's collaboration with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams debuted to rave reviews.

The country music star, 75, created a new Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor to benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The dessert company said the flavor is "sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel darn good."

"It’s a throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths. Layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce," Jeni's added.

When the collab dropped last week, it sold out online and in some select Jeni's locations forcing fans to buy on the secondary market.

A seller on eBay listed the ice cream for a staggering $1,000 for a pint.

Jeni's updated fans on its future availability saying the company is "working around the clock" to get more products on shelves.

"We aren’t there yet," Jeni's added. "As promised, we’ll give 48-hour notice via email and social media before we release the flavor, but we wanted to let you know that it won’t be this weekend. Thank you, again, for your patience!"

Parton started her nonprofit in 1995 and it describes itself as a "book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income."

Jeni’s first teased its collaboration with Parton in mid-March and revealed the new flavor a few weeks later.

Parton tweeted at the time, "I’ve teamed up with @jenisicecreams to create my very own flavor in support of @dollyslibrary! Strawberry Pretzel Pie is available at Jeni’s April 8."