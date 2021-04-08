Dolly Parton’s ice cream launches online, causes hours-long website problems

People are really screaming for Dolly Parton’s ice cream.

On Thursday, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams released its Dolly Parton collaboration flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie. Within minutes, Jeni’s appeared to experience some trouble with its website, tweeting: "Did y’all just break our website?"

A few hours later, the company followed up, explaining that its website was experiencing "issues."

"To those of you trying to order Strawberry Pretzel Pie online, we are so sorry," Jeni’s tweeted at 3:10 p.m. ET. "This sucks. The flavor is NOT sold out. Our website issues have lasted longer than expected, but we are working on it and will let you know via email and social media when we’re back up and running."

Earlier in the day, potential customers tweeted their stories of the website redirecting them and the page freezing after they put in their billing information.

Meanwhile, the people who tried to get a taste of Strawberry Pretzel Pie at a brick-and-mortar store posted pictures of the long lines.

Jeni’s did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

When Jeni’s revealed the limited-edition flavor last month, the company said it had only made about 10,000 pints, Fox News previously reported.

At the time, the company anticipated the flavor would sell out quickly and limited customers to two pints per purchase.

Sales of Strawberry Pretzel Pie will benefit the Imagination Library, a program founded by Parton that provides free books to children from birth to 5 years old.

Jeni’s first teased its collaboration with Parton in mid-March and revealed the new flavor a few weeks later.

According to the company’s description, Strawberry Pretzel Pie is made with cream cheese ice cream, and layered with pretzel streusel and strawberry sauce.