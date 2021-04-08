Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dessert
Published

Dolly Parton’s ice cream launches online, causes hours-long website problems

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams previously said it only made about 10,000 pints

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

People are really screaming for Dolly Parton’s ice cream

On Thursday, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams released its Dolly Parton collaboration flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie. Within minutes, Jeni’s appeared to experience some trouble with its website, tweeting: "Did y’all just break our website?"

A few hours later, the company followed up, explaining that its website was experiencing "issues."

MCDONALD’S ANNOUNCES NEW CARAMEL BROWNIE MCFLURRY

"To those of you trying to order Strawberry Pretzel Pie online, we are so sorry," Jeni’s tweeted at 3:10 p.m. ET. "This sucks. The flavor is NOT sold out. Our website issues have lasted longer than expected, but we are working on it and will let you know via email and social media when we’re back up and running."

KRISPY KREME UNVEILS OREO GLAZED AND COOKIE DOUGHNUTS, PLUS 1 BEVERAGE

Earlier in the day, potential customers tweeted their stories of the website redirecting them and the page freezing after they put in their billing information.

Meanwhile, the people who tried to get a taste of Strawberry Pretzel Pie at a brick-and-mortar store posted pictures of the long lines.

Jeni’s did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Dolly Parton is pictured at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in 2019, in Los Angeles.

Dolly Parton is pictured at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

When Jeni’s revealed the limited-edition flavor last month, the company said it had only made about 10,000 pints, Fox News previously reported.

At the time, the company anticipated the flavor would sell out quickly and limited customers to two pints per purchase. 

Sales of Strawberry Pretzel Pie will benefit the Imagination Library, a program founded by Parton that provides free books to children from birth to 5 years old. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Jeni’s first teased its collaboration with Parton in mid-March and revealed the new flavor a few weeks later.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams revealed its partnership with Dolly Parton using an illustration of the country music legend on an Instagram mosaic in mid-March.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams revealed its partnership with Dolly Parton using an illustration of the country music legend on an Instagram mosaic in mid-March. (Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams)

According to the company’s description, Strawberry Pretzel Pie is made with cream cheese ice cream, and layered with pretzel streusel and strawberry sauce.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.